Allen Robinson's shallow Week 1 route chart a product of 'what we were trying to get accomplished'

There's another element some might overlook, though. Los Angeles reached the statistical mountaintop last season by playing a defense that relies on playing soft coverage underneath while preventing offenses from gaining chunks of yards via shot plays. With Brandon Staley as its coordinator, the Rams played plenty of a modernized version of Cover 4, creating an umbrella-like effect -- Staley calls it putting a roof over the defense -- that keeps everything through the air in front of it. It limits an opponent's ability to quickly strike for big gains and touchdowns, and forces an offense to chip away by taking what the defense allows. The Athletic's Robert Mays wrote an excellent piece explaining this defense's advantages last week, with a case for it soon becoming the trendy new approach in the copycat NFL.

Though Staley is now with the Chargers as their head coach, much of Robinson's targets came against this type of defense, or a Cover 3 look that, again, gave space underneath while taking away the deep ball. Facing this type of coverage and a defense with a demonstrated ability to get after the quarterback -- a reminder, that quarterback was Dalton -- rather quickly meant Chicago was going to be forced to rely on underneath completions and hope for catch-and-run opportunities.

It wasn't just about Donald's presence, as most would have you believe.

"But it doesn't mean that you can't still get explosive [plays]," Bears coach Matt Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "That's where we want to make sure that we are stretching the field vertically, and we weren't able to get that as much. And we kinda knew going into it, it was gonna be one of those types of games.

"That's just one of those deals where we want to, moving forward, try to do everything we can to keep defenses honest going downfield. But [it was] nothing to do with Andy as much as it was more of the scheme."

So don't take Robinson's strange route chart as an indicator of what's to come, or an indictment of Nagy's play-calling decisions. Sometimes you just have to take the best course available with the hope it produces a few defensive breakdowns and plays big enough to win you a game.