Allen Robinson not worried about contract extension with Bears

Entering the final year of his contract in Chicago, Allen Robinson was a candidate for an extension before the COVID-19 pandemic caused most NFL teams to pause on long-term deals due to uncertainty about the future salary cap.

Despite the ambiguous future, which could include revenue reduction next season, if the 2020 campaign is altered, Robinson isn't worried about getting a new deal right now.

"If something gets done, something gets done," Robinson said, via SI.com. "But at the end of the day that's left up to the Bears and my agent. But for me personally, to be quite honest, I don't really concern myself with that too much.

"I'm just looking forward to this 2020 season. I'm definitely excited for it. I'm definitely ready to get going. Whatever happens, happens."

Robinson has been the Bears' most consistent offensive weapon the past two seasons, including generating 1,147 receiving yards on 98 catches with seven TDs last season for an offense that was otherwise rudderless.

Even with subpar quarterback play, Robinson proved he's a playmaker who can beat defenders in close quarters and help out his signal-callers on off-target throws. Fans in Chicago have been calling for Robinson to get an extension for months. It hasn't come yet, and with the looming questions about the future salary cap, both sides could be hesitant to agree to anything in the coming months.

Robinson said he's been working out with Mitchell Trubisky multiple times a week during the league shutdown. The connection with the incumbent quarterback didn't have the veteran receiver picking sides in the debate between Trubisky and Nick Foles when it comes to who will start for Chicago under center in 2020.

"To be quite honest, I think that I feel confident regardless," Robinson said. "I think it's on the staff on what they want to see. Because it doesn't really come down to me, as Allen Robinson.

"You know, it's a person who has to lead a whole group of men. That has to lead the offense, has to lead the team. I'm just a piece to the puzzle. For me, it's going to be a fun training camp. I'm really looking forward to training camp."