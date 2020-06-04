Around the NFL

Allen Robinson not worried about contract extension with Bears

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Entering the final year of his contract in Chicago, Allen Robinson was a candidate for an extension before the COVID-19 pandemic caused most NFL teams to pause on long-term deals due to uncertainty about the future salary cap.

Despite the ambiguous future, which could include revenue reduction next season, if the 2020 campaign is altered, Robinson isn't worried about getting a new deal right now.

"If something gets done, something gets done," Robinson said, via SI.com. "But at the end of the day that's left up to the Bears and my agent. But for me personally, to be quite honest, I don't really concern myself with that too much.

"I'm just looking forward to this 2020 season. I'm definitely excited for it. I'm definitely ready to get going. Whatever happens, happens."

Robinson has been the Bears' most consistent offensive weapon the past two seasons, including generating 1,147 receiving yards on 98 catches with seven TDs last season for an offense that was otherwise rudderless.

Even with subpar quarterback play, Robinson proved he's a playmaker who can beat defenders in close quarters and help out his signal-callers on off-target throws. Fans in Chicago have been calling for Robinson to get an extension for months. It hasn't come yet, and with the looming questions about the future salary cap, both sides could be hesitant to agree to anything in the coming months.

Robinson said he's been working out with Mitchell Trubisky multiple times a week during the league shutdown. The connection with the incumbent quarterback didn't have the veteran receiver picking sides in the debate between Trubisky and Nick Foles when it comes to who will start for Chicago under center in 2020.

"To be quite honest, I think that I feel confident regardless," Robinson said. "I think it's on the staff on what they want to see. Because it doesn't really come down to me, as Allen Robinson.

"You know, it's a person who has to lead a whole group of men. That has to lead the offense, has to lead the team. I'm just a piece to the puzzle. For me, it's going to be a fun training camp. I'm really looking forward to training camp."

Robinson might just be a piece of the puzzle, but he's a massive slice in Chicago. If the Bears don't keep the 26-year-old around long-term, someone will swoop in at some point and scoop up the underrated receiver.

Coaching staffs can return to team facilities beginning June 5
Coaching staffs can return to team facilities beginning June 5

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport obtained a memo sent to teams from Commissioner Roger Goodell that allows coaching staffs to be among the employees eligible to return to club facilities beginning tomorrow, June 5.
Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I can't sit here and remain silent'
Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I can't sit here and remain silent'

The events of the past week and a half in America have prompted Colts GM Chris Ballard to look in the mirror. "I've been ignorant to the real problem, and I'm ashamed of that," he said.
Russell Wilson opens up about personal experiences with racism
Russell Wilson opens up about personal experiences with racism

Speaking for the first time since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson shared some thoughts and feelings on racism during a meeting with the media.

Drew Brees apologizes for comments on flag disrespect
Drew Brees apologizes for comments on flag disrespect

The New Orleans Saints quarterback apologized Thursday morning in an Instagram post for his comments about kneeling during the national anthem that received intense criticism Wednesday.
Browns OC: Odell Beckham 'model guy' during virtual offseason
Browns OC: Odell Beckham 'model guy' during virtual offseason

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt praises Odell Beckham for his participation during this year's virtual offseason program and is excited to get the star wideout on the field ahead of his second year in Cleveland.
Sherman, Long on why they can't just 'stick to sports'
Sherman, Long on why they can't just 'stick to sports'

In the continuation of a roundtable discussion, Chris Long and Richard Sherman join Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche to talk about athletes speaking up and whether change will actually come. 
Drew Brees facing intense criticism for comments on flag disrespect

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said Wednesday during an interview with Yahoo Finance that he "will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country" -- comments he would come under intense criticism for.
Broncos' Vic Fangio 'sorry' for saying he doesn't see racism in NFL

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio apologized Wednesday for comments made the previous day during which he said that he does not "see racism at all in the NFL" while answering a question about the evolution of player activism.
Malcolm Jenkins pens powerful op-ed on ongoing protests

Malcolm Jenkins, a safety for the Saints who spent much of his career with the Eagles and co-founded the Players Coalition, explains why he's protesting police brutality.
Texans cancel meetings so players can attend George Floyd's funeral

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he plans to attend the funeral of George Floyd, a Houston native, and the team will not hold meetings next Tuesday.
Giants, Jets, Bills reopen facilities
Giants, Jets, Bills reopen facilities

The New York Giants and New York Jets resumed operations at their headquarters Wednesday in a limited capacity, Kimberly Jones reports. The Buffalo Bills confirmed to NFL.com that their facility also reopened this week.
