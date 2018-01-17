Around the NFL

Allen Robinson: 'I'll be at 100 percent relatively soon'

Published: Jan 17, 2018 at 12:02 AM
The Jacksonville Jaguars head to the AFC Championship Game with their best offensive player standing on the sidelines.

Allen Robinson tore his ACL in Week 1, wiping out his 2017 season. The dynamic No. 1 receiver said his recovery is on track.

"It's coming along smoothly," Robinson said, via the team's official website. "It's patience with everything. I wish I could just wake up tomorrow and feel like I did Sept. 9, but I understand it's going to be a process to get back to that standpoint. I know I'll be back to that point and better; that's something that I definitely know.

"It's just a process, but I'm on my way. I'm probably about halfway there, so I've got to continue to get better."

Robinson said he plans to be able to pass a physical required for a new contract in March.

"Everybody knows the plays I'm capable of making and being 24 years old, I'm expected to make a 100 percent recovery," he said, per The Florida Times-Union. "I know I'll be at 100 percent relatively soon."

With Robinson out, Blake Bortles helped lead Jacksonville to the conference championship game throwing to Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole, Allen Hurns and Dede Westbrook. None of Bortles' pass catchers earned 750 receiving yards this season.

Robinson's health could play a role in the Jags' offseason plans. Last summer the team's moves hinted at keeping the franchise tag available for Robinson -- picking up Blake Bortles' fifth-year option and signing center Brandon Linder to a new contract.

The dynamic receiver said he's not worried about the injury hurting his future with the Jags.

"I don't really concern myself too much with that," Robinson said. "This is where I've been the last four years and this is something that we've all put in and tried to build. It isn't something that we just came into and it happened. It was something that was a constant build and we're continuing to build. I stepped in Day 1 and it's a lot different than it is now.

"I know if I'm back here next year they know what I bring to the table. I'm going to work as hard as I've ever worked to be able to make those plays that I made before -- and more plays."

The Jags could tag Robinson to see how their top receiver returns from the knee injury, delaying a long-term pact at least a year. If a multiyear deal is done, it could look similar to the new contract Davante Adams signed in Green Bay: four years for $58 million, $18 million guaranteed.

"I would say it definitely [got my attention]," Robinson said of Adams' deal.

For now, Robinson's attention is on getting healthy and rooting on his teammates as they travel to Foxborough to take on the vaunted Patriots.

