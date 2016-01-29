Allen Robinson: High expectations for offense in 2016

"As a team, it was so awesome to hear that Gus was coming back," Robinson said. "As a young player, having such a positive coach and having him help me through a lot of different things -- I think it was great for me to be able to have that person to lean on because a lot of rookies, when they show up and get injuries, their coaches just throw them under the bus. But Gus didn't do that. He was adamant about keeping me abreast of what was going on, making sure I was traveling with the team in the preseason, all of that."