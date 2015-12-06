Allen Robinson for the win: Week 13 fantasy recap

The Arizona offense is a thing of beauty, that just got even better with David Johnson as the running back. Johnson's explosiveness and power was evident against the Rams. After watching weeks of a worn down Chris Johnson getting fed carries, this was a welcome change. Johnson produced in the stat sheets and did the little things coaches love (like pick up blitzes). He'll remain a high-upside RB2 and push for RB1 status down the stretch, even if/when Andre Ellington returns. The Cardinals passing attack is just too deep to be stopped. A healthier-looking Michael Floyd joined John Brown in crossing the century mark today, while Larry Fitzgerald put up a solid PPR day with eight catches (he also became the 11th player in NFL history to have 1,000 receptions -- hats off to him). All of these players can be started from here on out regardless of the matchup. Owners will just need to know that some weeks won't go to their player, though the volume exists for all three of these stars to perform.