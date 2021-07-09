Allen Robinson extension with Bears unlikely ahead of next week's deadline

The seven franchise-tagged players who haven't signed long-term deals have until next Thursday, July 15, to get a multi-year contract done. Otherwise, they'll play 2021 on the one-year tender.

The two star wideouts on the list, Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin, don't appear close to getting deals done, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reported Thursday on NFL Network's Total Access that Robinson and the Chicago Bears have had "no substantive talks" in months about a long-term deal that would keep the club's most important pass-catcher in the Windy City beyond next year. Those discussions happened right after the season and haven't progressed since.

"At this point, it seems unlikely a long-term deal will get done," Pelissero noted.

Robinson wants to be paid like the top-tier receiver he has become. The 27-year-old carried the Bears offense the past two seasons playing with Pixy Stix quarterbacks. After missing out on a massive payday last time he was set to become a free agent -- due to an ACL tear -- Robinson seems destined to hit the open market next year when he could finally cash in.

Robinson is due $17.98 million on the franchise tag.

As for Godwin, Pelissero noted that there is "nothing imminent on that front" with the deadline looming. The Bucs have managed to keep their core together for another Super Bowl run. Godwin is a still-ascending talent that the Bucs would like to keep long-term.

If Bucs GM Jason Licht can't lock down Godwin in the next week, he'd still have time before free agency hits next offseason to get a contract done with the wideout.

Godwin is due $15.983 million on the franchise tag.

In addition to Robinson and Godwin, safety Marcus Maye, safety Marcus Williams, guard ﻿Brandon Scherff﻿, offensive tackle ﻿Taylor Moton﻿ and offensive tackle Cam Robinson are also currently slated to play on the tag.