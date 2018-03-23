 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Allen Hurns signs two-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

Published: Mar 23, 2018 at 06:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys made their second offensive free-agent acquisition of the offseason in as many days, and it's at a position of need.

Receiver Allen Hurns told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Friday he is "going to sign with Dallas."

Hurns is signing a two-year deal worth up to $12 million with the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. Dallas later confirmed the signing.

Hurns, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the week, joins ex-Bill Deonte Thompson in the new-look receiver room.

The Cowboys have been looking to upgrade the receiving corps this offseason. NFL Network's Jane Slater reported early in free agency that Dallas made an overture to Sammy Watkins, who ended up signing in Kansas City.

The early offseason speculation regarding Dez Bryant's status with the Cowboys has quieted as big-play receivers signed elsewhere. Hurns could provide a solid complement to Bryant and should be an upgrade over Terrance Williams. He also could challenge Cole Beasley, who is in the last year of his contract, for slot snaps -- Hurns ran 58 percent of his snaps from the slot in 2017, per Next Gen Stats.

Hurns had just 39 receptions for 484 yards in 10 games in 2017, but is just two years removed from a 1,031-yard, 10-touchdown season in 2015 (it's worth noting: during his breakout campaign in Jacksonville, he spent the majority of his snaps -- 62 percent -- lined up out wide). When healthy, Hurns is a solid route runner with good speed and run-after-the-catch ability. With Dak Prescott throwing him the ball, the wideout could recapture that 2015 form.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans adjust Stefon Diggs' contract after trade, clearing path for WR to be free agent in 2025

As part of their deal to acquire Diggs, the Houston Texans are eliminating the final three years of Diggs' contract, making him a free agent in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Kyle Van Noy returns to Ravens on two-year contract, worth up to $9M

The veteran edge rusher is returning to the Ravens on a two-year contract that's worth up to $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. 
news

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year, $66 million extension with starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) 'confident' he will be ready for Week 1 of 2024 season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Thursday said he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season after recovering from shoulder surgery that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.
news

QB Carson Wentz: Big piece of puzzle for joining Chiefs was 'winning culture'

Having gone from the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 and one-time MVP candidate to a clipboard-carrying journeyman, Carson Wentz's newest marriage as a backup QB for the Chiefs came about due to his appreciation for Kansas City's winning ways.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dan Campbell: Lions' strategy for 2024 NFL Draft remains selecting 'best player available'

The Detroit Lions sit in an unfamiliar draft spot, selecting at the end of the first round for the first time in nearly a decade. Head coach Dan Campbell noted last week that the club's plans remain the same at No. 29 as they would with a top 10 pick.
news

GM Brandon Beane on Stefon Diggs trade: 'This is, by no means, the Bills giving up'

Following Wednesday's blockbuster trade that saw the Bills send Stefon Diggs to the Texans, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane told the media it wasn't an easy decision to move Diggs and it also wasn't a sign of the franchise "giving up."
news

Commanders' Marcus Mariota to become first QB in NFL history to wear No. 0

Marcus Mariota will wear No. 0 with the Commanders this season, the team announced Wednesday. With this move, Mariota will become the first quarterback in NFL history to wear No. 0, per NFL Research.
news

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice issues statement, apologizes for role in multi-vehicle accident

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice issued a statement on Wednesday saying he will "take full responsibility" for his part in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on March 30 in Dallas.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills trade WR Stefon Diggs to Texans for 2025 second-round draft pick

The Buffalo Bills are trading star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.