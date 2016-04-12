Allen Hurns not a fan of Jaguars' offseason hype

Thanks to a young, explosive offense that is growing by leaps and bounds and several key defensive acquisitions this offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars are morphing into a trendy pick to rise in the AFC South.
While the attention is good for the franchise and its maligned fan base, not everyone loves all of the hype.
Not to immediately toss heat on Hurns, but he's created a paradoxical world. He also recently said Allen Robinson and himself are the top receiving duo in the NFL. The best WR duo in the NFL can't fly under the radar. Sorry.
Along with the Hurns-Robinson duo, if Blake Bortles becomes more consistent under center and the backfield combination of T.J. Yeldon and newly acquired Chris Ivory remain healthy, the Jags could have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.
On defense, the team added penetrating defensive tackle Malik Jackson and safety Tashaun Gipson. Defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks are also set to be healthy. If those additions play well -- along with whomever is selected at No. 5 in the draft -- the Jaguars are certainly a team that could make noise in 2016.
Hurns understands that analysis and insists he's excited about the prospect of playing on a young, rising squad. He'd just prefer to avoid the hype.
"Coming into last year nobody gave us a shot so now everybody wants to give us all this love now," Hurns said. "It's good getting the love, getting the respect. Guys are aware of where we're headed, but at the end of the day those guys weren't with us from the beginning. I guess that's part of the league. If you're not doing well, that's what's going to happen."