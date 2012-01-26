Alleged assault victim sues Rolando McClain

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man who was allegedly assaulted by Rolando McClain and another man has sued the Oakland Raiders linebacker alleging "brutal and prolonged assault and battery."
Christian Tapscott of Decatur filed suit Wednesday in Morgan County Circuit Court seeking unspecified punitive and compensatory damages from McClain and Jadarious Willingham.
The suit says Tapscott sustained broken bones, bruises and lacerations. It alleges that McClain "smiled and laughed as he pointed a gun at Mr. Tapscott and Mr. Tapscott begged him not to kill him."
McClain's attorney, Billy C. Burney II, says McClain denies there was a gun involved or that he assaulted Tapscott. Burney contends money "was a motivating factor in the criminal charges being filed."
McClain and Willingham have pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges. Trial is scheduled for May.