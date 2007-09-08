All Week 1 games sold out

**All Kickoff Weekend games sold out

For third year in row, lifting all TV blackouts**

For the third consecutive year, all 16 games of the NFL's Kickoff Weekend have sold out in advance of the local TV blackout deadline, enabling every game to be televised in the home-team market, the NFL announced Friday.

The New Orleans at Indianapolis game on Thursday night (Sept. 6) was sold out and televised by NBC's Indianapolis affiliate WTHR-TV.

This will be the fourth Kickoff Weekend in NFL history to have blackouts lifted for all games. They were lifted on the weekends of Sept. 6-7 in 1998; Sept. 8, 11-12 in 2005; and on Sept. 7, 10-11 last year.

The NFL blackout policy states that games sold out 72 hours prior to kickoff can be televised in the home city.

