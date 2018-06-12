All-time XI, NFC North: Aaron Rodgers No. 1 for QB-rich Packers

The Lions were one of the "it" teams of the 1950s, winning three NFL championships and appearing in another. They were led by quarterback Bobby Layne. A notorious party boy who was as revered for his exploits on the field as off, he led the Lions through those championship years, but he was traded after he missed the Lions' championship run in 1957 because he broke his leg in three places during a pile-up. Layne was no doubt angered by the decision and said the Lions wouldn't win again for 50 years after he was traded. But that doesn't explain the last decade.