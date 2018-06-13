All-time XI, AFC South: No. 2 slot for Peyton Manning, J.J. Watt

The Texans are the NFL franchise with the shortest history and smallest talent pool from which to draw an all-time XI. If this team was a human, it would be struggling with trigonometry on Tuesdays and celebrating Sweet Sixteens on Saturdays. If it were a soccer team in this year's World Cup, Houston would be Croatia, an entity founded around the turn of the century from the parts of another (i.e., Yugoslavia, NFL Expansion Draft) and now finding little to moderate success on the field. Houston's best players have been homegrown. Johnson, Watt and Hopkins were/are the most feared men at their position and fan favorites for their physical and/or flashy play. They were all first-round selections. Foster's poetic overnight emergence from undrafted backup to fantasy darling made him Houston's most marketable star on offense for some time and earned him a spot in the top three of this list. Brown, Williams and Cushing were mainstays who are no longer with the team. Schaub is my most shocking inclusion on this list, given his Average Joe career elsewhere and his prolific propensity for pick-sixes. But Schaub is Houston's all-time leading passer. He's responsible for four of the five most productive seasons by a Texans QB and led Houston to the postseason more than any other QB -- twice! "Where are Jadeveon Clowney and Deshaun Watson?," you may be mumbling. Give it a year! Just be thankful Brock Osweiler didn't make the cut.