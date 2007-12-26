All roads lead to Patriots-Giants on NFL Network and NFL.com

"PATH TO PERFECTION"
ALL ROADS LEAD TO PATRIOTS-GIANTS
THIS WEEK ON NFL NETWORK & NFL.COM
Record 65.5 Hours of Programming Devoted to Historic Game
Record 6-Hour Live Total Access Pregame Show
With 14 Commentators
The New England Patriots visit the New York Giants in a game teeming with historical significance Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, with live "look-ins" on NFL.com Live. Cris Collinsworth and Bryant Gumbel call the action as the Patriots can become the first team to complete a perfect 16-0 regular season, while the 10-5 New York Giants look to upend a perfect season on their home turf for the second time in a decade. (They defeated the 13-0 Denver Broncos 20-16 at Giants Stadium on Dec. 13, 1998).
In addition, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady needs two touchdown passes to break Peyton Manning's NFL record for scoring passes in a season (49 in 2004) and New England wide receiver Randy Moss needs two touchdown receptions to break Jerry Rice's NFL record for scoring catches in a season (22 in 1987).
NFL Network will be there with wall-to-wall coverage, featuring a record 65.5 hours of Patriots- and Giants-specific programming (60.5 hours in high definition) -- compared to the 36.5 hours on NFL Network prior to Patriots-Colts on Nov. 4. Highlighting the coverage will be a six-hour live pregame show beginning Saturday at 2 p.m. ET -- which matches the longest NFL pregame show, including for a Super Bowl, on a single network.
NFL.com's extensive coverage features a comparison between the 2007 Patriots and the 1972 Miami Dolphins team which won Super Bowl VII after a perfect 14-0 regular season. Highlights include a position-by-position look at the two teams, a series of "Can't-Miss" Patriots video clips from 2007, a photo gallery linking corresponding members of the teams, and a "Moment in Time" capsule offering a pop culture-themed look at 1972 vs. 2007.
» A record six-hour Total Access pregame show, beginning Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.
» Pregame talent includes Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Deion Sanders, Marshall Faulk, Adam Schefter and Scott Hanson on location, with Fran Charles, Jamie Dukes, Rod Woodson, Jim Mora and Terrell Davis from NFL Network studios. Sterling Sharpe and Brian Baldinger host Playbook segments, and Mike Mayock has a sit-down interview with Bill Belichick.
» NFL Classics encore showings of six of the Patriots' victories -- complete games featuring the original network telecast.
» NFL Replay shows seven of the team's victories -- including late-season close calls against Baltimore and Philadelphia and the three most-watched games of the NFL season against Dallas, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.
» A special one-hour Who Is ..., discussing Who Is Perfect?
» A special one-hour edition of Playbook featuring Patriots-Giants matchups.
» Live coverage of Patriots press conferences all week.
» A special countdown clock popping up in all NFL Network programming, counting down to the game kickoff. It will appear approximately 1,200 times prior to kickoff.
The 65.5 hours of coverage is in addition to game previews, analysis and interviews on NFL Total Access, Point After, and Put Up Your Dukes.
The schedule of programming is as follows (all times ET):
Tuesday, Dec. 25
1:30 a.m.: NFL Replay: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots - Week 16 (HD)
10:30 a.m.: NFL Replay: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots - Week 16 (HD)
Noon: NFL Replay: Philadelphia Eagles at N.E. Patriots - Week 12 (HD)
1:30 p.m.: NFL Replay: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots - Week 16 (HD)
3:00 p.m.: NFL Classics: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys - Week 6 (HD)
8:00 p.m.: NFL Classics: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys - Week 6 (HD)
Wednesday, Dec. 26
2:00 a.m.: NFL Classics: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys - Week 6 (HD)
11:00 a.m.: NFL Replay: Washing Redskins at New England Patriots - Week 8 (HD)
1:00 p.m.: NFL Classics: New England Patriots at New York Jets - Week 1 (HD)
8:00 p.m.: NFL Classics: New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts - Week 9 (HD)
Thursday, Dec. 27
1:30 a.m.: NFL Classics: New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts - Week 9 (HD)
11:00 a.m.: NFL Replay: New York Jets at New England Patriots - Week 15 (HD)
1:00 p.m.: NFL Classics: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots - Week 14 (HD)
8:00 p.m.: NFL Classics: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens - Week 13 (HD)
Friday, Dec. 28
1:30 a.m.: NFL Classics: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens - Week 13 (HD)
9:00 a.m.: America's Game: The Super Bowl Champions 1972 Miami Dolphins (HD)
10:00 a.m.: NFL Replay: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys - Week 6 (HD)
11:30 a.m.: NFL Replay: New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts - Week 9 (HD)
1:00 p.m.: NFL Classics: Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots - Week 12 (HD)
Midnight: NFL Classics: Philadelphia Eagles at N.E. Patriots -- Week 12 (HD)
Saturday, Dec. 29
6:00 a.m.: NFL Replay: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys - Week 6 (HD)
7:30 a.m.: NFL Replay: New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts - Week 9 (HD)
9:00 a.m.: NFL Replay: Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots - Week 12 (HD)
10:30 a.m.: NFL Replay: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens - Week 13 (HD)
Noon: Playbook: Special - New England Patriots vs. New York Giants
1:00 p.m.: Who Is ...: Special -- Who is Perfect?
2:00 p.m.: Total Access on Location: Path To Perfection - Pregame (LIVE)
5:00 p.m.: Total Access on Location Presented by Sears - Pregame (LIVE, HD)
8:00 p.m.: Saturday Night Football: New England at New York Giants (LIVE, HD)
11:30 p.m.: The Home Depot Postgame Show: Live from Giants Stadium (HD)
NFL.com and NFL Mobile on Sprint offer fans live online and wireless video coverage of NFL Network games. NFL.com Live: Saturday Night Football presented by Sprint coverage features live "look-ins" at :15 and :45 of each hour, select "red zone" possessions and other key moments during the game broadcast. NFL.com Live is anchored by a live, originally produced video program, complemented by various interactive applications, giving fans a look at NFL Network games and programming.
NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network. Log on to http://www.NFL.com to view the entire NFL Network television schedule.
