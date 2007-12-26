All roads lead to Patriots-Giants on NFL Network and NFL.com

» A record six-hour Total Access pregame show, beginning Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

» Pregame talent includes Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Deion Sanders, Marshall Faulk, Adam Schefter and Scott Hanson on location, with Fran Charles, Jamie Dukes, Rod Woodson, Jim Mora and Terrell Davis from NFL Network studios. Sterling Sharpe and Brian Baldinger host Playbook segments, and Mike Mayock has a sit-down interview with Bill Belichick.

» NFL Classics encore showings of six of the Patriots' victories -- complete games featuring the original network telecast.

» NFL Replay shows seven of the team's victories -- including late-season close calls against Baltimore and Philadelphia and the three most-watched games of the NFL season against Dallas, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

» A special one-hour Who Is ..., discussing Who Is Perfect?

» A special one-hour edition of Playbook featuring Patriots-Giants matchups.

» Live coverage of Patriots press conferences all week.

» A special countdown clock popping up in all NFL Network programming, counting down to the game kickoff. It will appear approximately 1,200 times prior to kickoff.