All-Pro Team: Donald, Mahomes among highlights

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald remains in the running for the NFL's MVP award, but he can now add another accomplishment to his decorated career.
Donald, who led the league in sacks with 20.5, was the only unanimous choice to garner first-team All-Pro honors in voting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members of The Associated Press.
"That's surreal," Donald told the AP. "It's a blessing. Wow! You see the hard work pay off. A lot of credit to my teammates and my coaches for pushing me and helping me."
Donald's selection marks his fourth consecutive All-Pro recognition, and he was joined by teammate Todd Gurley, who made his second straight All-Pro Team.
The Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed a heavy presence on the All-Pro Team, led by second-year sensation Patrick Mahomes, who garnered 45 votes. Mahomes, viewed as a frontrunner for the MVP award, was joined by a trio of teammates: tight end Travis Kelce, right tackle Mitchell Schwartz and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who made the list as a flex player.
Mahomes took the league by storm in 2018, throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns against 12 interceptions while leading the Chiefs to a 12-4 record and the No. 1 postseason seed in the AFC.
The AP's 2018 All-Pro team also saw a pair of rookie teammates since 1965 earn the honor with Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard, who was a curious omission as a starter for the Pro Bowl. The selection of Leonard, however, effectively took care of the snub and he enjoyed a prolific rookie campaign by leading the NFL in tackles with 163. He capped off the year by adding seven sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles.
Nelson and Leonard were among four rookies to be selected, which marked a first for the All-Pro team. The two Colts players are joined by Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James and Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson.
After being overlooked during Pro Bowl voting, Leonard, Schwartz, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker were all named All-Pro.
The Chicago Bears had four All-Pro selections: outside linebacker Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller, safety Eddie Jackson and punt returner Tarik Cohen.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly were named to their fifth career All-Pro Team. Other notable players to make the selection cut with previous All-Pro honors are Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (fourth), Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin (third) and Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, whose 46 votes were the most for any offensive player.
The All-Pro Team is rounded out with New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox, New York Jets returner Andre Roberts and Chargers special teamer Adrian Phillips.
One notable absence was Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was an unanimous selection in 2017.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
DEFENSE
Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
SPECIAL TEAMS
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
DEFENSE
Linebackers: Von Miller, Denver Broncos; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens; Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys
SPECIAL TEAMS