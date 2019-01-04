All-Pro Team: Donald, Mahomes among highlights

The AP's 2018 All-Pro team also saw a pair of rookie teammates since 1965 earn the honor with Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard, who was a curious omission as a starter for the Pro Bowl. The selection of Leonard, however, effectively took care of the snub and he enjoyed a prolific rookie campaign by leading the NFL in tackles with 163. He capped off the year by adding seven sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles.