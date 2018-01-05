Around the NFL

All-Pro Team: Antonio Brown is unanimous selection

Published: Jan 05, 2018 at 04:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Antonio Brown might not win the MVP race, but the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was the only player voted as a unanimous selection to The Associated Press 2017 NFL All-Pro Team.

Brown, who led the NFL with 1,533 receiving yards despite missing the final two games of the season, received 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the NFL. Brown was one of four repeat All-Pro selections from 2016, joining defensive lineman Aaron Donald (49 votes), punter Johnny Hekker, and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The upstart Los Angeles Rams led the All-Pro team with six selections: Donald, Hekker, running back Todd Gurley, left tackle Andrew Whitworth, kicker Greg Zuerlein and kick returner Pharoh Cooper.

"Dang, that's crazy. It means a lot, honestly," Gurley told the Associated Press of his selection. "It's a blessing. I've got so much respect for everybody in this league, and to be in this position just means so much to me."

Three Steelers joined Brown as first-team All-Pro selections: Le'Veon Bell (as a flex), defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and right guard David DeCastro.

Tom Brady made his third All-Pro team, while Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski earned his fourth first-team selection (the award triggering a $2.5 million incentive in Gronk's contract, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport).

After being snubbed by Pro Bowl voters, Vikings' Harrison Smith was selected as a first-team All-Pro safety. Harrison was joined by teammate Xavier Rhodes. Receiver Adam Thielen and pass rusher Everson Griffen made the second-team from Mike Zimmer's squad

Among the notable absences on the All-Pro list is New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram. Rapoport reported that Ingram missing the list means a clause in his contract that would have made him a free agent will not be triggered. Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara was a second-team All-Pro selection at the flex position.

The full AP 2017 NFL All-Pro Team:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Running Back: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Flex: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tight End: Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots

Wide Receivers: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Left Tackle: Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Left Guard: Andrew Norwell, Carolina Panthers

Right Guard: David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers

Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Linebackers: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Cornerbacks: Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings

Safeties: Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Defensive Back: Darius Slay, Detroit Lions

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

Punter: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

Kick Returner: Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams

Punt Returner: Jamal Agnew, Detroit Lions

Special Teamer: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

Running Back: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Flex: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Wide Receivers: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons; Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers

Right Tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs; Daryl Williams, Carolina Panthers

Left Guard: Rodger Saffold, Los Angeles Rams

Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

Center: Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Interior Linemen: Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

Linebackers: Von Miller, Denver Broncos; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens; Telvin Smith, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cornerbacks: Casey Hayward, Los Angles Chargers; A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville Jaguars

Safeties: Earl Thomas, Seattle Seattle; Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills

Defensive Back: Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans

Kick Returner: Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

Punt Returner: Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

