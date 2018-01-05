All-Pro Team: Antonio Brown is unanimous selection

Antonio Brown might not win the MVP race, but the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was the only player voted as a unanimous selection to The Associated Press 2017 NFL All-Pro Team.
Brown, who led the NFL with 1,533 receiving yards despite missing the final two games of the season, received 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the NFL. Brown was one of four repeat All-Pro selections from 2016, joining defensive lineman Aaron Donald (49 votes), punter Johnny Hekker, and linebacker Bobby Wagner.
The upstart Los Angeles Rams led the All-Pro team with six selections: Donald, Hekker, running back Todd Gurley, left tackle Andrew Whitworth, kicker Greg Zuerlein and kick returner Pharoh Cooper.
"Dang, that's crazy. It means a lot, honestly," Gurley told the Associated Press of his selection. "It's a blessing. I've got so much respect for everybody in this league, and to be in this position just means so much to me."
Three Steelers joined Brown as first-team All-Pro selections: Le'Veon Bell (as a flex), defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and right guard David DeCastro.
Tom Brady made his third All-Pro team, while Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski earned his fourth first-team selection (the award triggering a $2.5 million incentive in Gronk's contract, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport).
After being snubbed by Pro Bowl voters, Vikings' Harrison Smith was selected as a first-team All-Pro safety. Harrison was joined by teammate Xavier Rhodes. Receiver Adam Thielen and pass rusher Everson Griffen made the second-team from Mike Zimmer's squad
Among the notable absences on the All-Pro list is New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram. Rapoport reported that Ingram missing the list means a clause in his contract that would have made him a free agent will not be triggered. Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara was a second-team All-Pro selection at the flex position.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
DEFENSE
Linebackers: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
SPECIAL TEAMS
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
DEFENSE
Linebackers: Von Miller, Denver Broncos; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens; Telvin Smith, Jacksonville Jaguars
SPECIAL TEAMS