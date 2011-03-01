All-Pro FB Leach hopes to rejoin Texans after knee scope

Houston Texans All-Pro fullback Vonta Leach revealed that he had Feb. 8 arthroscopic knee surgery, KRIV-TV reported Monday.
Leach said he injured his left knee during a Week 2 game at Washington and that his recovery is going according to plan.
"I had to get my knee scoped," Leach said. "It bothered me all year.
"I had to get my knee drained and take shots six times during the season so I could play. Before most of the games, it would be swollen like a softball."
Leach's contract is up, and the unrestricted free agent hopes to re-sign with the Texans after reaching the Pro Bowl for the first time in his seven pro seasons. Leach's blocking helped Arian Foster lead the NFL in rushing in 2010 and also land in the Pro Bowl. Foster also had a knee scope after the season.
Leach's contract status likely will remain in limbo until the league and the players' union agree to a new collective bargaining agreement. The current one expires at midnight ET Thursday.
"I want to be back," Leach said. "I know everybody has to make the business decision that's best for them.