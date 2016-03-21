Around the NFL

'All or Nothing' series to premiere on Amazon Video

Published: Mar 21, 2016 at 06:22 AM

NFL Films, the most honored filmmaker in sports television history, today announced the creation of a new series, All or Nothing, premiering exclusively on Amazon Video. Drafting off NFL Films' huge success in the sports reality genre, All or Nothing will offer fans a glimpse into the week-to-week drama that unfolds within the lives of players, coaches and owners of an NFL franchise during the course of the regular season.

The inaugural season of All or Nothing will feature the 2015 Arizona Cardinals team that captured the NFC West title and advanced to the NFC Championship Game. The Amazon Unscripted Series will premiere on Amazon Video later this summer.

"All or Nothing will deliver the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at America's most popular sports and entertainment media property - the NFL's regular season - and we couldn't have asked for a better franchise for our inaugural season than the Arizona Cardinals," said Jordan Levin, Chief Content Officer, NFL Media. "We're thrilled to team up with Amazon on this new series, providing fans even more ways to engage with award-winning NFL programming over a variety of digital channels."

"We take tremendous pride in the dedicated and talented people that make up our organization and welcomed this opportunity to showcase them," said Michael Bidwill, President, Arizona Cardinals. "This unprecedented look into what it takes to compete in the National Football League is something that we think viewers will find fascinating. We all know the quality of work NFL Films does and are just as excited to work with Amazon to find such an innovative way to distribute this series."

"This show is going to give customers a front row seat to some of the most exciting, never before seen, football action," said Michael Paull, Vice President, Digital Video, Amazon. "There is a thrilling story behind how these athletes compete on the field, and we are very excited to work with the NFL to deliver amazing programming for our customers."

Premiering this summer on Amazon Video, all eight, hour-long episodes of All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals will be available to all Amazon customers via the Amazon Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, and mobile devices or online. Click here for a list of all Amazon Video compatible devices.

In All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Films takes viewers inside the locker room, on the sidelines, and to the homes of Cardinals players and team personnel for an extraordinary view into the NFL's regular season, one that would ultimately result in the best regular season in franchise history. The inaugural installment of the series picks up with the Cardinals following the season-ending injury to quarterback Carson Palmer in 2014. It follows the team's brain trust of Bidwill, general manager Steve Keim and head coach Bruce Arians starting with the 2015 NFL Draft and continuing throughout the season. Along the way the series chronicles the on and off-field events in the lives of Arizona players, including Pro Bowlers Palmer, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Over the course of the NFL's 2015 regular season, the NFL Films crew was embedded with the Arizona Cardinals at the team headquarters in Tempe, at games both at University of Phoenix Stadium and on the road, and in the lives of players, coaches, and team executives away from the field.

Produced by NFL Films, All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals is executive produced by Jordan Levin, Howard Katz, Ross Ketover, and Pat Kelleher.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson, save $11 million in cap space

The Cleveland Browns released veteran DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday afternoon, two days after the team added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. 
news

Expanded booth-to-ref communication expected to pass; uniform No. rule change has support

A few rule changes are expected to come out of next week's vote from league owners, including the competition committee's proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication during replays has strong support among coaches and is likely to pass next week, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Veteran CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie looking to play in NFL again

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie hasn't given up on returning to the NFL, Ian Rapoport reports. DRC has post-draft workouts scheduled and would only transition to coaching if he wasn't presented with an opportunity to keep playing.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: We will 'respect the legal process'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke with reporters Friday in his first news conference since quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in more than 20 lawsuits.
news

Roundup: Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signs second-round tender

One of the best ballhawks in football is staying put. Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signed his second-round tender, Ian Rapoport reports. While no team signed Jackson to an offer sheet, teams can still trade for him by offering lower draft picks. 
news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew on adding QBs: 'If you don't have one as a GM, you're always looking for that'

Washington general manager Martin Mayhew told reporters Friday that the team is "comfortable" with who it has at quarterback now, but he doesn't "think that process ever stops" of evaluating the position. 
news

Oregon prospect Penei Sewell training at both LT, RT ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Penei Sewell, a projected top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is training for both sides of his tackle position ahead of the draft in order to expand his potential, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Titans' Mike Vrabel not worried about Derrick Henry's workload following 2,000-yard season 

Titans star running back Derrick Henry has had more than 300 carries the past two seasons. Coach Mike Vrabel: "Nobody prepares for the rigors of the season more than Derrick."
news

Chris Carson on Seahawks backfield with Rashaad Penny: 'I think we can be one of the top rushing duos'

Chris Carson re-signed with Seattle last month, and the running back believes he and teammate Rashaad Penny can dominate together as long as they both stay healthy.
news

Ryan Kalil: Adam Gase's system didn't allow Sam Darnold freedom to develop

Former Jets center Ryan Kalil believes Sam Darnold has the talent and work ethic to thrive under Matt Rhule and Joe Brady in Carolina.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Remembering Wess with Zak Keefer, GM rankings and draft QBs with Nate Tice

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL, but not without first sitting down to talk to The Athletic's Zak Keefer about his beautiful article on Chris Wesseling. 
news

Bill Belichick: Julian Edelman is a player who has 'come further than most every other' he's coached

In the aftermath of Julian Edelman's retirement, Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered another huge compliment on Thursday, remarking on Edelman's stellar improvement from a college quarterback to a terrific receiver.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW