'All or Nothing' series to premiere on Amazon Video

In All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Films takes viewers inside the locker room, on the sidelines, and to the homes of Cardinals players and team personnel for an extraordinary view into the NFL's regular season, one that would ultimately result in the best regular season in franchise history. The inaugural installment of the series picks up with the Cardinals following the season-ending injury to quarterback Carson Palmer in 2014. It follows the team's brain trust of Bidwill, general manager Steve Keim and head coach Bruce Arians starting with the 2015 NFL Draft and continuing throughout the season. Along the way the series chronicles the on and off-field events in the lives of Arizona players, including Pro Bowlers Palmer, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Tyrann Mathieu.