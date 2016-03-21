'All or Nothing' series to premiere on Amazon Video

NFL Films, the most honored filmmaker in sports television history, today announced the creation of a new series, All or Nothing, premiering exclusively on Amazon Video. Drafting off NFL Films' huge success in the sports reality genre, All or Nothing will offer fans a glimpse into the week-to-week drama that unfolds within the lives of players, coaches and owners of an NFL franchise during the course of the regular season.
The inaugural season of All or Nothing will feature the 2015 Arizona Cardinals team that captured the NFC West title and advanced to the NFC Championship Game. The Amazon Unscripted Series will premiere on Amazon Video later this summer.
"All or Nothing will deliver the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at America's most popular sports and entertainment media property - the NFL's regular season - and we couldn't have asked for a better franchise for our inaugural season than the Arizona Cardinals," said Jordan Levin, Chief Content Officer, NFL Media. "We're thrilled to team up with Amazon on this new series, providing fans even more ways to engage with award-winning NFL programming over a variety of digital channels."
"We take tremendous pride in the dedicated and talented people that make up our organization and welcomed this opportunity to showcase them," said Michael Bidwill, President, Arizona Cardinals. "This unprecedented look into what it takes to compete in the National Football League is something that we think viewers will find fascinating. We all know the quality of work NFL Films does and are just as excited to work with Amazon to find such an innovative way to distribute this series."
"This show is going to give customers a front row seat to some of the most exciting, never before seen, football action," said Michael Paull, Vice President, Digital Video, Amazon. "There is a thrilling story behind how these athletes compete on the field, and we are very excited to work with the NFL to deliver amazing programming for our customers."
Premiering this summer on Amazon Video, all eight, hour-long episodes of All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals will be available to all Amazon customers via the Amazon Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, and mobile devices or online. Click here for a list of all Amazon Video compatible devices.
In All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Films takes viewers inside the locker room, on the sidelines, and to the homes of Cardinals players and team personnel for an extraordinary view into the NFL's regular season, one that would ultimately result in the best regular season in franchise history. The inaugural installment of the series picks up with the Cardinals following the season-ending injury to quarterback Carson Palmer in 2014. It follows the team's brain trust of Bidwill, general manager Steve Keim and head coach Bruce Arians starting with the 2015 NFL Draft and continuing throughout the season. Along the way the series chronicles the on and off-field events in the lives of Arizona players, including Pro Bowlers Palmer, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Tyrann Mathieu.
Over the course of the NFL's 2015 regular season, the NFL Films crew was embedded with the Arizona Cardinals at the team headquarters in Tempe, at games both at University of Phoenix Stadium and on the road, and in the lives of players, coaches, and team executives away from the field.
Produced by NFL Films, All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals is executive produced by Jordan Levin, Howard Katz, Ross Ketover, and Pat Kelleher.