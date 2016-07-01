'All or Nothing' recap: Cardinals battle adversity

» With back-to-back road games against East Coast teams, the Cardinals decide to spend Steelers week at The Greenbrier, a remote luxury resort in West Virginia (The Greenbrier also serves as the Saints' training camp). Arians shares a gem with old pupil Ben Roethlisberger before kickoff in Pittsburgh: "The hotel supposedly is haunted. Half the f-----' guys are scared shitless all f----- week. The strong safety said, 'I swear to God this little girl came up and was talking to me. Her name is Carroll. There wasn't nobody in my room!' Scared the s--- out of all the rest of them."