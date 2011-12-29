All eyes on Rams, Colts in race for No. 1 draft pick in 2012

THE GAME THAT WILL END THE TEBOW MADNESS: Broncos-Chiefs. One of my favorite movie scenes of all-time is from "Outbreak", the 1995 flick about monkeys spreading a disease that could bring about the end of the world. (Just think about how much the world gets saved in the movies. Seriously. I think the original "Planet of the Apes" is the only one where the world doesn't make it.) Anyway, Donald Sutherland plays an army general who treats a colonel just horribly throughout the movie. At the end, the colonel gets to arrest Sutherland's character, whose response is to smile and say to the colonel "What a wonderful moment this must be for you." Playing the role of the colonel this week is Kyle Orton. Think about his season: trade bait in Denver, starter in Denver, scourge of Denver, waived, picked up by Chiefs, hurt on first play, beats Packers to end unbeaten season, and now he can end the Broncos' magic carpet ride and exact revenge. I think Orton puts up a lot of points, but more importantly the Chiefs are a bad defensive matchup for Tebow. K.C.'s defense is much better than you think -- after giving up 89 points the first two weeks of the season, they're now 15th in total defense. They've tightened up a ton, and at times this year they've looked dominant. The Chiefs love playing for interim coach Romeo Crennel, who might be coaching for his job this weekend. I think this is the shocker of shockers, and the Chiefs win. I know, I've turned the page on Tebow in a week, but that's how it happens.