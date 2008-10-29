All Bears should be in your starting lineup vs. Lions

Meanwhile, the Broncos and Chiefs are giving up 5.4 and 5.6 yards per rush, respectively. To put those numbers in perspective, two of the best running backs of all-time, Emmitt Smith and LaDainian Tomlinson, have never averaged 5.4 yards per carry in any season of their respective careers. What does this mean for you? Simple -- take advantage of these matchups -- every week. In fact, these matchups are so good, it's worth peeking more than one week in advance to see who these teams are facing. With this in mind, here are my suggestions heading into Week 9.