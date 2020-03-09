All 32 NFL teams' WR situations ahead of free agency and draft

Don't let the fact that Ravens receivers were targeted only 182 times, the fewest in the NFL, fool you -- the value of the space they created on the field far exceeded what can be captured by traditional stat-sheet metrics. In terms of measuring the impact of a WR when they aren't the intended target, I factor in down, distance, score, defensive alignment and personnel to create an off-ball "score" that helps quantify the likelihood that a team will earn a first down or touchdown. Brown's off-ball score increased over the course of his rookie year to the point that his score over the last seven games of the season would have ranked in the top seven if extended over a full season. It's also worth noting that Baltimore leaned extensively on its tight ends; Mark Andrews led the team with 64 catches, 852 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions, while Ravens tight ends collected 42.5 percent of the team's targets (180 of 424) and 43.3 percent of its receptions (125 of 289).