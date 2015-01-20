Around the NFL

'All 22' film offers eye-opening view of Burnett pick

Published: Jan 20, 2015 at 08:39 AM

Morgan Burnett says he has no regrets about his decision to slide down after his fourth-quarter interception appeared to seal a trip to the Super Bowl for the Green Bay Packers.

Another view of the play tells us maybe he should.

On Tuesday, NFL Game Rewind released its All-22 footage of the Seahawks-Packers NFC Championship Game classic. The bird's-eye view of the play in question shows Burnett with a sea of green to his left as he slides to the turf at the behest of teammate Julius Peppers.

"I was just trying to secure the catch, I got the ball in my hand and the main thing was just gaining possession of the ball," Burnett said of the play on Monday. "And I got the 'no mas' signal, which means 'no more, no return, get down' and secure possession of the ball, give our offense the ball."

While Burnett's reaction to Peppers' motioning is certainly understandable, the tape also shows Peppers with his back to the Seattle end zone. Burnett had an unobstructed view of wide-open pasture.

If Burnett blows by the wave of Seahawks offensive linemen (highly likely), Russell Wilson might be the only Seattle player capable of keeping him from the end zone. If Wilson is blocked or otherwise can't make a play, Burnett is gone and the Packers are in celebration mode in the game's final four minutes.

Instead, Burnett hit the deck. Just another reminder that this crushing Packers loss isn't all on Brandon Bostick. The collection of missed opportunities and failed execution was stunning in its totality.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes the Russell Wilson/Roger Staubach comparison and hands out the first Coach Carousel Awards. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Wednesday, Aug. 11

Ravens rookie wideout Rashod Bateman is expected to miss multiple weeks as he recovers from a soft-tissue leg issue.
news

Seattle Seahawks releasing DE Aldon Smith

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that the Seahawks are releasing the edge rusher, per a source informed of the decision.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ready to 'pick up where I left off' after prolific 2020 season

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor joined Good Morning Football on Wednesday morning to discuss how the excellent finish to his rookie year has helped him prepare for 2021.
news

Colts extend GM Chris Ballard, coach Frank Reich through 2026 season

Indianapolis' brain trust is staying in town for at least another half-decade. The Colts announced Wednesday it has agreed to extensions for general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich through the 2026 season.
news

Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase on camp struggles: 'Rome wasn't built in a day'

Reports from Cincinnati suggest the Bengals offense has struggled to mesh through the first two weeks of training camp. Rookie WR Ja' Marr Chase preached patience after a good Tuesday practice.
news

Mike Tomlin not fretting T.J. Watt's hold-in: 'The business is going to run its course'

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt isn't taking part in team drills as both sides hope to hammer out a new contract. Head coach Mike Tomlin knows these things have a way of working themselves out.
news

'Hard Knocks' episode 1 recap: Dak loves his scars

The  16th season of HBO's "Hard Knocks" opens with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott explaining the challenges of the past year and a half. Dan Hanzus recaps the season debut of your favorite football show.
news

Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky: Nice to 'be somewhere where people want you'

Though initially aiming to find another starting spot to vie for, former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky ended up with the Bills, who have given him a place in which he feels wanted and where he can develop.  
news

Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out 4-6 weeks after breaking bone in hand

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif recently broke a bone in his hand during practice and will be out four to six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday afternoon. 
news

NFL permitting unlimited players to return from injured reserve for 2021 season

In a Tuesday memo, the NFL notified all teams that they are permitted to have unlimited players return from the injured reserve list this season after missing three games, Tom Pelissero reported. Only players on the 53-man roster after Sept. 1 are eligible to be designated for return from IR or the non-football injury list.
news

Drew Lock to start Broncos' preseason opener; Teddy Bridgewater will open second game

Broncos HC Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday that Drew Lock will start Saturday's preseason opener against Minnesota and Teddy Bridgewater would start the following week against Seattle. 
news

NFL officials to strictly enforce taunting violations in 2021

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that two taunting violations will result in an automatic ejection with fines and suspensions also in play.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW