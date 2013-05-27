Alfred Morris vs. Trent Richardson: Which RB reigns supreme?

Morris is not an explosive athlete, but he does display sneaky initial quickness and acceleration with the ball in his hands. He combines a decisive running style with an underrated burst that allows him to get to the second level frequently on off-tackle runs. Now, Morris' lack of wiggle and home-run speed (4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash) prevent him from being able to put together the kinds of sequences of cuts that can produce highlight-worthy big gains, but he still finds a way to consistently churn out explosive runs. Last season, Morris produced 55 runs of 10 yards or more, which was the third-highest single-season total since 2001. While some observers would partially attribute Morris' success to the Redskins' zone-read scheme and the presence of RG3, there's no denying Morris' production as a first-year starter.