Alfred Morris preps for next step in message to fans

Published: Mar 06, 2016 at 05:53 AM

The Washington Redskins and Alfred Morris haven't been in much contact since the end of the season, a clear sign the team is ready to move on from the running back once believed to be a franchise cornerstone to pair with Robert Griffin III.

The lesson? Things change fast in the National Football League.

On Saturday, Morris took to Instagram to talk about his four years in Washington.

Morris, 27, began his career with three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons -- including a whopping 1,613 yards and 13 touchdowns as a rookie -- but he slumped to a career-low 751 yards and 3.7 yards per carry in 2015. Morris won't get a hugely lucrative contract in free agency, but he should be able to find work without a problem.

