Alfred Morris has no regrets signing with Cowboys

Alfred Morris was one of many veteran players aversely affected by the selection of a high draft pick.
When the fifth-year back signed with the Dallas Cowboys it was assimed he'd get snaps spelling an often-injured Darren McFadden. Now, he's been shuffled even further down the depth chart.
After the Cowboys selected Ezekiel Elliott with the No. 4 overall pick, the discussion has been about the rookie carrying the load. McFadden will shift to a backup role when the rookie needs a breather. Lance Dunbar pretty much has third-down and passing situations on lock.
So where does that leave Morris? The free-agent signee might need an injury to occur just to see the Sunday roster this season -- teams rarely dress three running backs who don't play special teams.
"None at all," he said, via the team's official website. "This is where I'm supposed to be, and I'm excited about the opportunity and looking forward to it."
Morris' market wasn't exactly scintillating this offseason before he signed with the Cowboys. The tailback added that competition for carries is nothing new.
"I get used to that, man," Morris said. "When I was at the Redskins, every year they drafted another running back."
Even after Morris' sensational rookie season in 2012, the Redskins continued to stockpile competition for the sixth-round pick. In 2013 Washington selected Chris Thompson (fifth round) and Jawan Jamison (seventh). In 2014 they added Lache Seastrunk (sixth). Last year they spent a third-rounder on Matt Jones, who takes over the starting gig after the Redskins let Morris walk in free agency.
None of those backs came with Elliott's pedigree, talent or standing as a high first-round choice. Morris said he's glad a running back went in the top 10 back-to-back years, because it dashes the notion that the position is devalued in today's NFL.
"I'm excited, because I'm very biased toward running backs. They try to devalue us," he said. "So it was a dry spell until last year that running backs weren't even going in the first round. So a running back going in the first round now, I'm excited -- two years in a row now."
Sadly, for Morris, this year's first-rounder likely makes him superfluous for the 2016 season.