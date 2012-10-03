Alfred Morris, Brian Hartline lead NFL's early-season surprises

» My unsung heroes in Week 4 are a pair of undrafted rookie free agents who probably could have easily made my list of surprising players. Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict collected eight tackles and a sack Sunday, giving him 18 tackles on the season. Folks expected big things out of Burfict heading into the draft, but he was out of shape when he got to the NFL Scouting Combine and performed poorly, failing to finish his workout. But he landed with Cincinnati and has played well so far. The other unsung hero of the week, New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, rushed 16 times for 137 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' blowout victory over the Buffalo Bills. It's hard to understand why Bolden wasn't drafted out of Mississippi. He did not have a great senior year, but he had a very good combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.66 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.96 seconds, making him one of just five backs who completed the drill in less than seven seconds. It's harder still to understand why he sat out there until May 10.