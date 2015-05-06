Alfonzo Dennard claimed by Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are adding cornerback depth after failing to address the position in last week's draft.
The team claimed Alfonzo Dennard off waivers from the New England Patriots, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source informed of the transaction.
A seventh-round pick in 2012, Dennard was recently waived after starting 20 games over three years with the Patriots.
Although Dennard's development has been interrupted by injuries and legal issues, he has shown flashes of promise in press coverage. The former Nebraska star was once viewed as a second-round talent.
Dennard, 25, will likely compete for playing time behind veterans Patrick Peterson and Jerraud Powers in Arizona.
