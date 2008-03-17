Alexander odd man out in crowded Seahawks backfield

Holmgren, who spent three years on Walsh's staff in San Francisco in the '80s, is the only coach in the NFL who worked under te late Walsh, a Hall of Famer who led the 49ers to three Super Bowl victories. Holmgren's offense, both in Green Bay and Seattle, always has closely followed the Walsh model, which, while it calls for using a short passing game to set up the run, always depended on having a strong running game. Walsh believed that was essential, especially trying to protect leads in the second half of games.