Alexander, five other Seahawks have operations

The Seahawks, who lost last weekend in the divisional playoffs at Green Bay, said that Kerney and Jones will have shoulder operations next week. Kerney showed no signs of shoulder problems while finishing second in the NFL with 14 1/2 sacks this season. Jones, who turns 34 on Saturday, had been selected to play in his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl next month. He took practice time off to rest throughout the season and is having his shoulder repaired for the second consecutive offseason.