Alex Snyder: Tom Brady's Division III doppelgänger

To be clear, Snyder is not calling himself the heir apparent. The Colorado Springs, Colorado, native is well aware of the extraordinarily steep road that lies ahead to realize his NFL dreams and how much better he needs to get. While prospects prepare for this week's NFL draft in Philadelphia, Snyder is working not only to mold himself into a better athlete, but to place himself on as many radars as possible -- just give himself a chance as an undrafted free agent or camp invite. That already has included personally phoning more than 100 agents to find a representative who would take him on and convincing a larger school to invite him to their pro day (he was eventually able to work out along with prospects at Division II Colorado State University-Pueblo).