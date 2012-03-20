Alex Smith will return to 49ers, putting Manning saga behind him

Published: Mar 20, 2012 at 04:07 PM

Alex Smith and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to terms on a new contract Tuesday, a league source told NFL Network's Michael Lombardi. Final details were still being worked out and the deal could be complete as soon as Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not available Tuesday night, but the team had previously offered Smith a three-year, $24 million contract.

Smith, 27, met with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and reportedly was upset over the 49ers' courting of Peyton Manning, but ultimately decided to stay with the franchise that drafted him first overall in 2005.

Rosenthall: Smith does right thing

Alex Smith swallowed his pride to return to the 49ers, which was right for himself and the team, writes Gregg Rosenthal. More...

"Oh, I'm excited," tight end Vernon Davis said in a text message. "I'm glad. Alex deserves all good things that come his way."

San Francisco coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday that he and Smith had "a very strong relationship," and that nothing had changed in Smith being "our guy."

Long booed by fans at Candlestick Park, Smith threw for 3,150 yards and 17 touchdowns with only five interceptions last year as San Francisco went 13-3 and advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

"I can see these guys dominating for the next decade," former 49ers running back Roger Craig said Tuesday. "The kind of intangibles Harbaugh brings to the table, he's very competitive and a smart guy and players believe in him, and just look how Alex stepped up his game."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Ranking top 5 lockdown corners

Bucky Brooks and special guest Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson hoping for another chance in NFL

Doug Pederson's time with the Eagles came to an end in January. That unhappy ending hasn't discouraged him, though. On Monday, the coach said he's ready to get back on a sideline when he's given an opportunity.
news

Davante Adams: 'It would be a dream' to play with Derek Carr, 'but I'm a Packer now'

﻿Raiders QB Derek Carr would very much like to again play football with his good friend ﻿Davante Adams﻿, but as we all know, this world isn't perfect.
news

Saints, Ryan Ramczyk agree to terms on five-year, $96 million extension

The Saints have locked in their All-Pro right tackle for years to come, agreeing to terms on a five-year, $96 million contract extension with Ryan Ramczyk, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW