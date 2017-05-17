 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Alex Smith to 'embrace' relationship with Mahomes

Published: May 17, 2017 at 01:39 PM

Alex Smith isn't bitter. He knows this is year No. 13 for him in the NFL. He's clearly aware that at some point in the near future, the Kansas City Chiefs are either not going to want him to play quarterback anymore or they're just not going to need him.

That's why the veteran QB reached out to Chiefs first-round pick Patrick Mahomes to tell him things won't be hostile. The rookie is welcome in the quarterback room in Kansas City.

"I don't think you want to shy away from anything -- I just think you want to be real," Smith said of his budding relationship with Mahomes, via The Kansas City Star. "You want to be honest, almost even embrace [it]. Sometimes it can be awkward, and it is. But you just embrace that and be real, and I think everybody kind of appreciates that. I just kind of emphasized that to him, that any of that extracurricular stuff that goes on elsewhere just doesn't take place here. That's just kind of the environment we have."

Smith has seen this situation before. The 33-year-old quarterback was the starter in San Francisco when an early round draft pick with a cannon for an arm (Colin Kaepernick) was threatening to take his job.

Back then, in 2012, Smith was probably irked by the whole situation. But now? The Chiefs QB is at peace with it.

"I'm at a different place than the last time I dealt with something like this," Smith said. "I get it. If any of us were the GMs, this is, maybe the most important position in all of sports, and it would be crazy not to be stockpiling talent. You'd be nuts not to. So I get it, right? I'm going into year 13. But at the same time, that doesn't change my focus, right?"

Smith, who's thrown for more than 3,200 yards in each of the past four seasons and led the Chiefs to 11 or more wins in three of those years, doesn't seem concerned about the inevitability that's on the horizon. In his mind, it'll be a while before Mahomes -- or any other quarterback for that matter -- takes his spot regardless.

"I feel like I've got a lot of years left in me and still feel like I'm getting better," he said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs defense follows 'survive, then thrive' motto to earn Super Bowl LVIII victory over 49ers

Led by efforts from playmakers like Trent McDuffie and Chris Jones, the Chiefs defense fought all Super Bowl long to buy time and allow Kansas City to escape with a win over the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt expects HC Andy Reid to return next season for chance at 'three-peat'

With three Super Bowl titles in a five-year span, no one could blame 65-year old Andy Reid for walking out on top. Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt told NFL Network's James Palmer after the game, however, that he expects Reid to return in 2024. "I expect Andy to be back next year as we go for the three-peat," Hunt said.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce follows Taylor Swift's Grammy with Super Bowl win: 'On top of the world right now'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce capped quite the week for him and Taylor Swify after he helped key a second-half comeback to win Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Social media reacts to Chiefs' comeback win over 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs' epic win in Super Bowl LVIII -- and Taylor Swift's presence at Allegiant Stadium -- left social media abuzz on Sunday.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVIII MVP

Leading a touchdown drive in overtime, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured Kansas City a 25-22 win in Super Bowl LVIII and earned himself the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award in the process.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Chiefs' overtime win against 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime on Sunday to win Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Chiefs become seventh NFL franchise with four Super Bowl wins

With Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs became the seventh NFL franchise to win four Super Bowls.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws 40th, 41st postseason touchdowns in Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his 40th and 41st career postseason touchdown passes on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Niners LB Dre Greenlaw believed suffered torn Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII loss

Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles during San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters following the game.
news

Super Bowl LVIII inactives: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Official inactives for Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney inactive for Super Bowl LVIII vs. 49ers

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.