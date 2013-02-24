Alex Smith not being pursued by Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are not pursuing San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith, a team source told NFL.com's Albert Breer on Sunday.
Earlier Sunday, Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said "not us" in a text to the Florida Times-Union after it was reported that a deal involving Smith effectively is in place with an unnamed team.
The Jaguars' lack of interest in Smith meshes with their overall offseason strategy, as NFL.com's Ian Rapoport was told the Jaguars aren't planning to make any big free-agent splashes, despite having at least $22 million available in cap space.
Rapoport wrote Jaguars owner Shad Khan is allowing Caldwell to build the team for long-term success even if takes longer than just signing several big free agents.
Caldwell has many mentors, but one is Indianapolis Colts vice chairman Bill Polian, who built through the draft when he first took over the Colts.