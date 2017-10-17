Around the NFL

Alex Smith: Mike Mitchell late hit 'as flagrant as it gets'

Published: Oct 17, 2017 at 10:39 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Alex Smith made it known Tuesday afternoon that he was no fan of Mike Mitchell's low hit against him during the Chiefs' loss to the Steelers.

"I felt like it was extremely late," Smith told reporters, per ESPN.com. "I felt there was nothing done there to avoid contact. It was really low from the backside. I thought it was about as flagrant as it gets when it comes to a low hit on the quarterback."

The hit came late in the third quarter as Smith stepped up in the pocket after avoiding an initial blitz from Mitchell. Smith then checked down to a wide-open Kareem Hunt, who took the pass 37 yards, a whole second before the QB was taken down from behind by Mitchell at his knees. Smith immediately got up to jaw at Mitchell, and the safety was penalized 15 yards for roughing the passer.

Mitchell, who has been finedmultipletimes for hits on Sam Bradford, Tyler Eifert and Antonio Gates, is bound to be penalized again by the league this week.

"I don't think this is a first offense, either," Smith continued. "I think when you start looking at ... repeat offenders, I think when they get shots at quarterbacks, they're going to take them."

Mitchell saw the whole situation differently.

"I'm not a dirty player," Mitchell said Monday. "The video shows what it shows. I wasn't trying to take Alex Smith's knees out. I went up to him and told him that. ... It's just one of those things you don't want to see in the football game."

The hit ended up not costing the Steelers -- Pittsburgh forced a turnover on downs on the drive and eventually won the game -- but don't be surprised if it costs Mitchell some greenbacks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 15 Thursday inactives: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy active, will start vs. Seahawks

QB Brock Purdy is officially active for his San Francisco 49ers' pivotal Thursday night game against the host Seattle Seahawks.

news

Tom Brady optimistic amid Buccaneers' trying season: 'There's no lack of fight'

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady hasn't been happy with his team's fortunes this season, but does applaud his teammates' tenacity and believes their work ethic can push them through to an NFC South title.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence believes London loss to Broncos 'flipped a switch' in him

After a heartbreaking loss against the Denver Broncos in London, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence believes a flip was switched that has allowed him to go on a tear.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow downplays comparisons to Tom Brady: 'I play the game my own way'

People are already comparing Joe Burrow to the great Tom Brady a few years into the young quarterback's career, but Burrow downplayed the similarities ahead of the Bengals' Week 15 matchup with the Buccaneers.

news

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins not thinking about forecast as they prepare for Buffalo: 'It's a mindset thing'

The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are hitting the road this week to head to frigid Orchard Park, New York, where they'll meet the division-rival Buffalo Bills in a game the road team needs a bit more than the home team.

news

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins, his mother Sabrina Greenlee open up about her domestic violence incident on 'Hard Knocks'

The fifth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a moment where wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins talked about his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, surviving domestic violence.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: I don't have any 'expectations' on potential Commanders sale

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday he does not have any "expectations" regarding a potential sale of the Washington Commanders franchise.

news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim taking indefinite, health-related leave of absence

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

Week 15 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to day with each player's injury designation for Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE