Alex Smith knows he'll likely play elsewhere next year

"Yeah, here was a draft pick that potentially maybe could have contributed, who now I'm hoping sits for a while, you know? That's the reality of it. So, yeah, like it's a tough pill to swallow a little. Man, we could have added this or this or this position, or this player. But I do think, regardless, for one, it's out of our control. That's not our job, we're not personnel guys, we don't get paid to do that. We get paid to go out there and execute plays and win games. And the other thing, and I truly believe this, I think is sometimes the best moves are the ones you don't make. Sometimes the biggest moves were just bringing guys back. I do think the bulk of our team is back. That's the reality. As flashy as draft picks are, the reality of them helping out in Year One anyway, is not necessarily the case. That's not the reality."