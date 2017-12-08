Alex Smith is back, and deserves some Madden love

Smith had four touchdown passes (more importantly no picks) for the second time this season. The benefactors being Hill (six receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns) and Travis Kelce (four receptions and two touchdowns). So it was pretty fun to see. Hill is one of the most electrifying people in all of football. If I ever hit the sticks, I like to use the Chiefs because of him. And seriously, if Andy Reid is really intent on giving up play calling, I'd like to throw my hat into the ring because I really like to think I know what I'm doing with the Chiefs.