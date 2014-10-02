Around the NFL

Alex Smith 'didn't have any regrets' in leaving 49ers

Published: Oct 02, 2014 at 04:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Alex Smith's time in San Francisco was anything but smooth, and the No. 1 overall pick in 2005 eventually exited when Jim Harbaugh chose to stick with Colin Kaepernick at quarterback.

After essentially being "Wally Pipped" out of his job after leading the Niners to an NFC Championship game, Smith was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason. In KC, Smith has excelled under Andy Reid and earned himself a nice new contract.

The 30-year-old quarterback said he's closed the book on his 49ers days and has no unfinished business in San Francisco.

"I did feel like it was complete," he told Bay Area media on Wednesday, per the San Jose Mercury News. "I felt like we had rebounded, even if it took a lot longer than I ever thought. We got the organization back to where it needed to be and better than when I came in. So, yeah, I didn't have any regrets when I left."

Smith said he doesn't harbor any bitter feelings toward the organization that drafted him and then traded him away as he hit his stride. Smith did add that he hasn't talked to Harbaugh in a while.

The signal-caller has been fascinating to watch in Kansas City this season. Despite a poor offensive line, Smith has made plays and been a scrambling maniac. He's been one of the most under-the-radar, entertaining quarterbacks through the quarter-pole.

On Sunday, Smith will have his work cut out for him as he travels to face his former teammates and a defensive unit that completely squashed the Philadelphia Eagles' high-flying offense last week.

*The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews "Thursday Night Football" and discusses the biggest surprises in the season's first quarter. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Hard Knocks' episode 1 recap: Dak loves his scars

The  16th season of HBO's "Hard Knocks" opens with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott explaining the challenges of the past 15 months. Dan Hanzus recaps the season debut of your favorite football show.
news

Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky: Nice to 'be somewhere where people want you'

Though initially aiming to find another starting spot to vie for, former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky ended up with the Bills, who have given him a place in which he feels wanted and where he can develop.  
news

Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out 4-6 weeks after breaking bone in hand

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif recently broke a bone in his hand during practice and will be out four to six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday afternoon. 
news

NFL permitting unlimited players to return from injured reserve for 2021 season

In a Tuesday memo, the NFL notified all teams that they are permitted to have unlimited players return from the injured reserve list this season after missing three games, Tom Pelissero reported. Only players on the 53-man roster after Sept. 1 are eligible to be designated for return from IR or the non-football injury list.
news

Drew Lock to start Broncos' preseason opener; Teddy Bridgewater will open second game

Broncos HC Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday that Drew Lock will start Saturday's preseason opener against Minnesota and Teddy Bridgewater would start the following week against Seattle. 
news

NFL officials to strictly enforce taunting violations in 2021

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that two taunting violations will result in an automatic ejection with fines and suspensions also in play.
news

Ravens first-round WR Rashod Bateman considered week to week after suffering groin injury

Ravens first-round rookie WR ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ pulled up lame in practice Tuesday and left early. Mike Garafolo reports that Bateman suffered a groin injury and is considered week to week. With evaluations ongoing, it is too early to know whether the first-rounder will be sidelined to start the regular season.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (ankle) passes physical, removed from PUP list

Amari Cooper is off the physically unable to perform list. The Cowboys announced Tuesday that the receiver passed his physical and was activated from the PUP list. The move was anticipated after Cooper said last week that he was closing in on being 100 percent ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger seeing first-team reps at Colts practice

The Colts' ongoing storyline at quarterback took a slight turn on Tuesday with rookie Sam Ehlinger seeing reps with the first-team offense on Tuesday.
news

LaFleur: Jordan Love to play 'majority' of Texans game; Rodgers likely won't see preseason action

Preseason is ﻿Jordan Love﻿'s time to shine in Green Bay. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love would start and play the "majority" of Saturday's first preseason game against the Texans, with ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿ taking over at some point.
news

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Tuesday, Aug. 10

Colts star LB Darius Leonard made his training camp debut on Tuesday after fully recovering from an ankle procedure he underwent in June. 
news

David Culley: Deshaun Watson 'unlikely to play' in Texans' preseason game vs. Packers

Unsurprisingly, the Texans aren't planning for ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ to play in Saturday's preseason game in Green Bay. Coach David Culley said Tuesday he doesn't see the QB playing.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW