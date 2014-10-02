Alex Smith 'didn't have any regrets' in leaving 49ers

Alex Smith's time in San Francisco was anything but smooth, and the No. 1 overall pick in 2005 eventually exited when Jim Harbaugh chose to stick with Colin Kaepernick at quarterback.
After essentially being "Wally Pipped" out of his job after leading the Niners to an NFC Championship game, Smith was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason. In KC, Smith has excelled under Andy Reid and earned himself a nice new contract.
The 30-year-old quarterback said he's closed the book on his 49ers days and has no unfinished business in San Francisco.
"I did feel like it was complete," he told Bay Area media on Wednesday, per the San Jose Mercury News. "I felt like we had rebounded, even if it took a lot longer than I ever thought. We got the organization back to where it needed to be and better than when I came in. So, yeah, I didn't have any regrets when I left."
Smith said he doesn't harbor any bitter feelings toward the organization that drafted him and then traded him away as he hit his stride. Smith did add that he hasn't talked to Harbaugh in a while.
The signal-caller has been fascinating to watch in Kansas City this season. Despite a poor offensive line, Smith has made plays and been a scrambling maniac. He's been one of the most under-the-radar, entertaining quarterbacks through the quarter-pole.
On Sunday, Smith will have his work cut out for him as he travels to face his former teammates and a defensive unit that completely squashed the Philadelphia Eagles' high-flying offense last week.
