Alex Smith: Chiefs 'open' about adding QB to roster

Perhaps the Kansas City Chiefs have gone as far as they can with Alex Smith. Perhaps the divisional round is as deep of a playoff run they can make with the soon-to-be 33-year-old. Perhaps.
The Chiefs spent the offseason listening to rumors they could be in the market for a quarterback to either supplant Smith this year or down the road. Whether it was the Tony Romo whispers (which never seemed likely) or talk of K.C. selecting a quarterback high in the draft later this month (April 27-29 in Philadelphia), Smith isn't fretting.
"This is the NFL, I've been playing long enough," Smith said Monday as the team opened offseason workouts, via the Kansas City Star. "You pretty quickly realize we have three guys right now in the quarterback room, right? We're a guy short. Someone's coming in."
Smith has been good enough to guide the Chiefs to the playoffs three out of the past four seasons, even earning a playoff bye last season after swiping the AFC West title -- the best division in the NFL.
Smith is one of only six quarterbacks to start a minimum of eight games each of the past two years and post consecutive winning seasons. The other five: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger and Kirk Cousins.
Even with all the wins and an offense that became more explosive last season, coach Andy Reid's offense still seems restricted. Of Smith's 3,502 passing yards last season, 53.6 percent came after the catch.
Smith can put the Chiefs in a position, but can he be the difference maker that eventually leads them to a Super Bowl? The evidence after 11 years suggests not.
With Smith, Tyler Bray and Joel Stave on the roster, Reid noted that he would add a fourth quarterback at some point. The question is whether it will be a depth addition or someone to push Smith.
The veteran quarterback noted the situation is "out of our hands," saying it would be "pointless" and "unproductive" to worry about who the front office brings into the building.
"This time of year, QBs are coming in just like every other position," Smith said. "To be honest, it's a pretty free, open conversation. We talk to the QBs. 'Hey, who do you like? How's this guy? How's that guy?' You know? And kind of have open conversation."
Reid played coy about adding a young quarterback to take over for Smith, who remains in the top 12-15 range among NFL QBs but lacks the upside of some younger ascending signal-callers.
Smith is set to be the Chiefs' quarterback in 2017, as they defend their division title. With his contract expiring in 2018, however, K.C. might start looking to the future as early as next week's draft.