Alex Mack will play, not expecting any limitations

Published: Feb 05, 2017 at 02:05 AM

Fear not, Falcons fans. The nerve center of your offensive line will start Sunday night against the Patriots.

Center Alex Mack (fractured leg) will be business-as-usual for opening kickoff despite a painful injury sustained two weeks ago against the Green Bay Packers. NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon Tweeted the following update on Sunday:

Added NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport: "Nothing has changed regarding Alex Mack's status. He will play and does not expect any limitations. He has a slight fracture in his fibula which is why he was listed a fibula. It is painful, he'll get a shot but he will play."

Rapoport also noted that Mack will be re-evaluated after the game as to whether he'll need surgery this offseason. Under normal circumstances, this injury would sideline a player for at least a few weeks, but with only the most important game in the sport remaining, Mack has little choice. Doctors will not know the full extent of the damage until a post-game evaluation takes place.

Mack, 31, was elected to his fourth Pro Bowl this season. In 2014, he suffered a broken fibula and missed the remaining 11 games of the season. It was the only season in his career that he had missed a start.

