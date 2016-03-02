Around the NFL

Alex Mack voids Browns deal, will test free agency

Published: Mar 02, 2016 at 04:57 AM

Alex Mack is set to test the market.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Pro Bowl center has officially voided the final three years on his contract with the Browns and will become a free agent. Mack had an annual salary of $8 million on his now defunct Browns deal, including $8 million guaranteed.

Mack's decision doesn't necessarily mean the end of his career in Cleveland. Mack has spoken positively about the direction of the franchise after the latest leadership reboot, but has stressed he wants to play for a winner. The Browns have gone 33-79 since Mack arrived as a first-round draft pick in 2009.

Mack will have no shortage of suitors on the open market. With prime years still ahead of him, Mack, 30, could be the highest-paid center in the NFL by the end of next week. A annual salary of $10 million -- something a center has never received -- is in play.

Rapoport reported last week that a new contract between Mack and the Browns is a "real possibility." The Browns used their transition tag on Mack two years ago, then matched a rich offer sheet from the Jaguars. Expect them to put up another strong fight to hold onto their trusted center.

