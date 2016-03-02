Alex Mack voids Browns deal, will test free agency

Mack's decision doesn't necessarily mean the end of his career in Cleveland. Mack has spoken positively about the direction of the franchise after the latest leadership reboot, but has stressed he wants to play for a winner. The Browns have gone 33-79 since Mack arrived as a first-round draft pick in 2009.
Mack will have no shortage of suitors on the open market. With prime years still ahead of him, Mack, 30, could be the highest-paid center in the NFL by the end of next week. A annual salary of $10 million -- something a center has never received -- is in play.