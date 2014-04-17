 Skip to main content
Advertising

Analysis

Alex Mack 'fired up' about Cleveland Browns after unique ordeal

Published: Apr 17, 2014 at 06:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Silver_1400x1000
Michael Silver

If Alex Mack was looking for a metaphor -- for his fresh start with the Browns, the deep freeze the franchise applied to his fleeting Floridian flirtation or both -- the Pro Bowl center was confronted with an obvious one Tuesday morning when he peeked out the bedroom window of his suburban Cleveland home and saw white where there should have been green.

The overnight springtime snowfall surprised Mack, who'd worn shorts and flip-flops to the Browns' training facility the previous afternoon, his first workday since the team matched the five-year, $42 million offer sheet he'd signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Clearly, regrettably, the transition-tag deal carried no requirement that Cleveland also match Jacksonville's weather. "Wouldn't that be nice?" joked Mack, who nonetheless put an entirely positive spin on his return to the franchise that selected him in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

The only disappointment Mack expressed in the wake of his new deal was that his first foray into faux free agency played out so deliberately. A little more than a month ago, when he and I dined with veteran free-agent lineman Will Svitek at a bustling Manhattan Beach pub, Mack spoke excitedly of the impending start of the league year, which was a little more than 12 hours away. "I've never been in this position before, and it's exhilarating to contemplate how it will play out," Mack said at the time, between bites of a massive burger. "I could be on a plane tomorrow afternoon. We'll see."

As it turned out, Mack spent the day holed up in his beach pad watching old movies and fiddling around with his Xbox One, pursuits that went uninterrupted by calls from suitors. He and agent Marvin Demoff soon realized that the seldom-applied transition tag, which tendered Mack a one-year salary of $10.039 million and afforded the Browns the right to match any offer, complicated his situation, adding a strategically nuanced layer to any potential courtship.

"That night we were out, I was expecting everything to happen fast, and that it would all be over maybe five days from then," Mack said Wednesday evening. "It obviously took much longer than that. After a couple of days, it was very obvious that I was in a special category. I was more difficult to sign because (of the prospect that the Browns might match), and so I was kind of tabled for a while."

Eventually, the Jaguars took a swing, hosting Mack on a visit that both sides described in glowing terms. "Jacksonville did a really good job," Mack said. "It's a really cool city and a nice facility. The coaches were great. The players I met were really nice. The vibe was great. I thought, 'Absolutely, let's do a deal.' "

The challenge for Demoff and Jags general manager Dave Caldwell was to structure a contract that worked for both sides while sufficiently repelling the Browns, which was not an easy task. In belated response to the Vikings' infamous poaching of Seahawks guard Steve Hutchinson via a "poison pill" provision eight years ago, the transition-tag rules were amended following the 2011 lockout to eliminate such devices.

Free-Agent Tracker

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. **More...**

The best the Jags could do was to include $26 million of fully guaranteed salary over the first three seasons while inserting a clause allowing Mack to void the deal after two years (and denying the team the possibility of retaining him via the franchise or transition tags). The Jags believed Mack wanted to play for them and hoped the Browns would not try to keep him against his will.

It didn't play out that way: The Browns, who had five days to match, exercised the option after five hours, with new Cleveland general manager Ray Farmer phoning Mack to deliver the news. Had the Browns allowed Mack to leave, Farmer would have been heavily criticized for the move, given that he could have easily avoided the predicament by franchising the center, rather than using the transition tag. By guaranteeing Mack a one-year, franchise-tag salary of $11.6 million, the Browns could have essentially taken him off the market, as any team signing him to an offer sheet that the Browns decided not to match would have had to surrender a pair of first-round draft picks.

If Mack truly wanted out of Cleveland, he did an excellent job of concealing his sentiments.

"I never wanted to burn bridges," he said. "That was really important to me, from last offseason on, when we started talking about (a possible long-term extension). Nothing about this is personal. Whatever the path of my career, I'm determined to leave positive impressions and be one of the good guys."

Throughout the Jags' courtship, Mack said he carefully weighed the two situations, furthering his reputation as an obsessive list-maker.

"When I wrote out the pros and cons on a sheet of paper -- which I do all the time, anyway -- there were a lot of positives in both columns," he said. "And I knew throughout the process that I had to be happy with either outcome."

'ATL Podcast'

around-the-league-011314-pq.jpg

The Around The League team hits all the NFL's hottest topics in its award-winning podcast. Join the conversation. **Listen**

Having surpassed the Carolina Panthers' Ryan Kalil as the NFL's highest-paid center, and having afforded himself a shot at unrestricted free agency in two years, Mack can't be too broken up about his fate. His Browns teammates sure aren't. Said All-Pro offensive tackle Joe Thomas: "I'm happy to have all the contract stuff behind us and excited to have big Mack back."

Everyone's certainly in a better mental place than they were three-and-a-half months ago, when, in the immediate aftermath of the Browns' season-ending defeat to the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Mack and his teammates learned of first-year coach Rob Chudzinski's impending firing on the bus ride home.

"That was a very surreal moment," Mack said. "It's an interesting game; things change all the time. People are traded, things move around. It's just part of what life is."

However, life in Cleveland -- home of the *Factory of Sadness* -- has been inordinately tumultuous since the Browns drafted the brainy ex-Cal star with the 21st overall selection in 2009. There have been defeats (at least 11 in each of Mack's five seasons), regime changes (Randy Lerner/Eric Mangini to Lerner/Mike Holmgren/Tom Heckert to Jimmy Haslam/Joe Banner/Mike Lombardi to Haslam/Farmer) and coaching casualties (Mike Pettine will be Mack's fourth head coach in six seasons).

Yet Mack, who has taken each of the Browns' 4,998 offensive snaps since 2009, is putting his head down and hoping for the best.

Last season, the Browns' promising start gave Mack and his teammates a glimpse of what life around town might be like if the team were to start winning consistently.

"That'd be awesome," he said. "You felt a little bit of it last year, but then we had a couple of injuries, lost some tight games and it got out of hand. If we start really getting up there, this city will go nuts.

"I'm fired up. It's exciting to think about where the Browns are going. We've got six Pro Bowlers. We can be good."

The upshot: After a month's worth of list-making limbo, Mack seems convinced that a metaphorical thaw has arrived.

"Things are warming up," he said. "No, literally, the snow has melted."

And if the Browns finally provide some heartwarming moments to the Factory of Sadness? Well, wouldn't that be nice?

Follow Michael Silver on Twitter @MikeSilver.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jordan Love-led Packers could be true Super Bowl contenders in 2024; Zach Wilson's best team fits

Are the Green Bay Packers poised to break through as true Super Bowl contenders in the 2024 season? In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks assesses recent comments made by rising star Jordan Love. Plus, potential team fits for former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.
news

Eric Edholm 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: J.J. McCarthy to Commanders; Cowboys target Brian Thomas Jr.

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Eric Edholm buys into all the J.J. McCarthy chatter. Plus, the Cowboys trade up for an explosive wide receiver. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Next Woman Up: Sarah Mallepalle, Strategic Football Analyst for the Dallas Cowboys

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Sarah Mallepalle discusses her role in helping the Dallas Cowboys get "1 percent better" every day as the team's strategic football analyst, where her love of the game stems from and more.
news

2024 NFL Draft: What We Learned from North Carolina, Washington pro days

How did Drake Maye and Michael Penix Jr., two of the top QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft, fare in the spotlight on Thursday? Eric Edholm provides the biggest takeaways from pro days at North Carolina and Washington.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Six logical first-round trades teams should make to benefit all parties involved

Are the Broncos going to chase a QB prospect? Might the Cardinals be involved in multiple early pick swaps? Will the Eagles move up for a cornerback? Chad Reuter provides six logical first-round trades for 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Charles Davis 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks, Rams among 6 teams to pick quarterbacks in top 20

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Charles Davis projects six quarterbacks will be selected before teams get through the first 20 picks. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

2024 NFL Draft: What We Learned from LSU's pro day

How did Jayden Daniels, one of the top QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft, perform in his highly anticipated throwing session? Eric Edholm provides the biggest takeaways from Wednesday's pro day at LSU.
news

With Caleb Williams making magic, Chicago Bears will be NFL's Cinderella team of 2024

What would the Bears' ceiling be with Caleb Williams leading the way? Adam Schein says one of the best QB prospects in recent memory is poised to push Chicago on a Cinderella run in the 2024 NFL season.
news

Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Patriots select J.J. McCarthy; Vikings land Drake Maye 

In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Bucky Brooks projects the Patriots will turn to J.J. McCarthy at quarterback and the Chiefs will close out Round 1 by finding a L'Jarius Sneed replacement. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

The First Read: Five players who will thrive in 2024 NFL season thanks to offseason movement

How much will receiver Drake London benefit from Kirk Cousins' arrival? Is quarterback Will Levis about to take a major leap in Year 2? Jeffri Chadiha identifies five players poised to thrive in the 2024 NFL season thanks to moves made this offseason.
news

NFL trade grades, 2024 offseason: Steelers ace Justin Fields deal; Giants hit on Brian Burns

Brian Burns promises to seriously supercharge the Giants' pass rush -- and he didn't even cost the team a first-round pick. Kevin Patra grades each side of the most notable player trades of the 2024 NFL offseason so far.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Strongest position group? Weakest?

Lance Zierlein evaluates the 2024 NFL Draft class and ranks the 11 position groups from strongest to weakest. Which spot earns top billing? Where do this year's quarterbacks land?