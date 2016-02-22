Alex Mack expected to opt out of contract with Browns

Alex Mack could still play for the Cleveland Browns in 2016, but it won't be under his existing contract.
A first-round pick in 2009, Mack is on record saying winning is "really important" to him as he enters his eighth season in the NFL. The Browns have gone 33-79 since Mack got to town, but the center reportedly came out of a Super Bowl week meeting with new Browns coach Hue Jackson feeling optimistic about the franchise's direction.
Mack had previously praised the Browns for last month's swift succession of moves that remade the front office and brought Jackson from Cincinnati.
"I think they've got good things going in the right places," Mack told Around The NFL's Conor Orr at the Pro Bowl.
Mack is going to get paid handsomely, whether that's by the Browns or another team. There is speculation that Mack will be the highest-paid center in NFL history by the next time we see him on a football field.
He remains a building block at age 30, exactly the type of well-respected and productive player that the Browns should be keeping in their building as they embark on their latest reboot.