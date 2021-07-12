Alex Gibbs, innovative Broncos offensive line coach, dies at 80

The Denver Broncos and the NFL lost an influential figure on Monday. Longtime assistant coach Alex Gibbs died from complications from a stroke, the team announced. He was 80.

An offensive innovator, Gibbs rose from the collegiate ranks to the NFL in 1984, joining the Broncos as an offensive line coach before he eventually helped turn the Broncos into a force in the 1990s.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alex Gibbs, who had a profound impact on the Denver Broncos and the National Football League as an offensive line coach," the Broncos said in a statement Monday. "During his 14 years with the Broncos, Coach Gibbs left a lasting legacy on this league with his innovative blocking schemes and outstanding teaching ability. He helped the Broncos to Super Bowls during three different decades -- including back-to-back World Championships -- while forging a reputation as one of the greatest assistant coaches in NFL history.

"Our hearts go out to Alex's wife, Trina, and the entire Gibbs family as well as Alex's many former players and fellow coaches."

Under Gibbs' direction, Denver transformed its approach up front, leading to consecutive Super Bowl triumphs in the final years of John Elway's Hall of Fame career. Gibbs bucked conventional wisdom with his new direction for his blockers, implementing an idea he'd first started to form in his initial stint with the Broncos in the 1980s.

Gibbs reimagined Denver's offensive line with its personnel, switching from hulking, slower offensive linemen typical of the era to a more agile group capable of executing his vision. Instead of relying on traditional traps and double teams, Denver switched to a zone scheme, confounding opposing defenses with their fluid blocking paths that opened alleys for Terrell Davis to run through to an NFL MVP, two Lombardi Trophies and a place in Canton.