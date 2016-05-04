Alex Gelhar's top 100 fantasy players for 2016

Given the current state of the Broncos quarterback situation, I'm down on both Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Both could suffer a big statistical slide with Mark Sanchez or Paxton Lynch under center. Using the Rotoviz Game Splits app, Thomas averaged 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns per year with Manning, versus 922 yards and eight touchdowns without. Sanders fell from 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns a year to 672 yards and four scores (and that includes his years playing with Ben Roethlisberger). Both are still great players, but I'm not drafting either right now as anything more than a WR3. Duke Johnson is one of my early sleeper picks, thanks in large part to the arrival of Hue Jackson in Cleveland. Jackson's last four offenses have finished seventh, fifth, seventh and fourth in rushing attempts, and averaged 114 targets to backs per year. Johnson is the most dynamic back in Cleveland and last year received almost 70 percent of the team's backfield targets. He could surprise with more opportunities heading his way in 2016. While Justin Forsett should open the year as the starter for the Ravens, I think Kenneth Dixon will overtake that role from him by the season's end which is why I have the rookie ranked higher. Owners may have to be patient with Dixon, but the reward could be fantastic. I slid Tyler Eifert down to TE6 for now, as he caught a touchdown on 18 percent of his targets, an unsustainable pace. Now, if he gets more targets thanks to the departure of Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu, he has a better chance to keep his touchdown total up. But there's a big chance for regression after his breakout 2015 campaign, leaing me to knock him down a few spots.