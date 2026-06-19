 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Alex Freeman, son of ex-Packers WR Antonio Freeman, scores in USA's World Cup win over Australia

Published: Jun 19, 2026 at 05:11 PM
Author Image
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Goal

His father played football. He plays fútbol.

Alex Freeman, the son of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Antonio Freeman, scored a goal in the first half of the United States' 2-0 World Cup win over Australia on Friday.

Freeman's goal, which extended the red, white, and blue's lead shortly before halftime, was initially disallowed as offsides. However, a video review showed he was even with the Socceroos' back line at the time of teammate Sergiño Dest's shot from the top of the box, which caromed off a defender before Freeman followed up and headed the ball home.

"It was surreal, knowing that I was able to contribute to my team in any way I can," Freeman told Fox Sports' Tom Rinaldi of the goal following the victory. "Obviously at first it was disallowed, so I was kind of anxious when it went to VAR (video assistant referee). And then just to be able to celebrate the whole thing with my teammates, I think that just made it come together as a whole and made the experience. I'm happy I could contribute to a clean sheet, not only a clean sheet, but a win."

Freeman, 21, now has three international goals and also tallied an assist in the U.S. men's national team's opening-game win over Paraguay.

His father, Antonio, played eight of his nine NFL seasons for the Packers, winning Super Bowl XXXI with Green Bay. The elder Freeman, who had 7,251 receiving yards and 61 touchdowns on 477 career receptions, led the league in 1998 with 1,424 receiving yards on the way to making his lone Pro Bowl and All-Pro team.

Freeman and the United States sit atop Group D with six points, having already advanced to the knockout stage with one group game (versus Turkiye on June 25) still to go.

Related Content

news

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs added MMA to training regimen ahead of 2026 season

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has started incorporating mixed martial arts into his offseason training regimen as he prepares for his first year as Detroit's bell-cow ball-carrier.

news

Cam Jordan is excited for 'all these dogs' in Saints WR room: 'Depth is there' that we didn't have in 2025

The Saints' all-time sack leader, Cam Jordan, is back with New Orleans for "one final season," but he's as excited for the team's evolving offense heading into 2026 as he is for his defensive unit.

news

NFL community observes Juneteenth holiday

In June 2020, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the NFL would recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. On Friday, teams from across the league observed the day and commemorated its impact across social media.

news

Rams safety Kam Curl: Our defense has 'a chance to be legendary'

The offseason hype machine loves the Rams following their trade for pass rusher Myles Garrett. Los Angeles safety Kam Curl is quite high on his squad, too, claiming the defense has a chance to be legendary.

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys place OL Matt Hennessy on season-ending IR

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills coach Joe Brady opens up on Sean McDermott's 'devastating' firing: 'I was broken'

The Bills fired Sean McDermott after the club couldn't get over the postseason hump. Ultimately, Buffalo selected OC Joe Brady to take over, but the new coach said he was "devastated" by McDermott's departure.

news

Stefon Diggs to Commanders? Free-agent WR open to playing for hometown team: 'Not ruling it out'

Recent news that Stefon Diggs will not face punishment from the NFL opens the door for the veteran receiver to find a home before training camp. One place Diggs has been widely linked: the Washington Commanders.

news

Cowboys' Quinnen Williams on 2026: 'I know I can be better'

Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams admitted that 2025 wasn't his best season. After generating just 2.5 total sacks, the Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle is aiming to get back on track under Christian Parker.

news

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels on learning David Blough's offense: 'I've still got a long way to go'

The Washington Commanders are employing a new offense under first-year coordinator David Blough. QB Jayden Daniels admitted he still has strides to make in mastering the system ahead of Week 1.

news

Giants' Cam Skattebo won't alter approach after injury: I'm going to get back to 'running people over'

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo already declared he'll be ready to go Week 1 following last year's season-ending ankle injury. Now, he's made it clear he'll be the same old Skattebo when he retakes the field.

news

Chargers' Omarion Hampton: OC Mike McDaniel told me I remind him of Hall of Famer Terrell Davis

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton is heading into Year 2 bolstered by some Hall of Fame praise, telling reporters Wednesday that his new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said he reminds him of former Broncos great Terrell Davis.