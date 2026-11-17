Over the previous three seasons with the Lions, linebacker Alex Anzalone watched Jahmyr Gibbs twist defenses into a pretzel. After signing in Tampa Bay this offseason, Anzalone now has to try to stop the dynamic running back when Detroit hosts the Buccaneers in Week 11.

"In the league, when you play against players like this, we call them 'aliens,’” Anzalone said, via the Bucs’ official website. “They're from a different planet and you've got to play them differently than just a middle-of-the-pack running back. Gibbs is obviously one of them, he's proven that. So you've got to play gap-sound football, know where to fit, get 11 guys to the ball, all that coach speak."

Gibbs is coming off a dominant performance, generating 252 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' Week 10 win over the New England Patriots. He became just the second player to have four games with at least 200 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns before age 25, joining LaDainian Tomlinson, who had five such games from 2002 to 2003.

Gibbs leads the NFL with 1,000 rushing yards and 11 rushing TDs. Also, he leads the league with 1,384 scrimmage yards and 13 scrimmage TDs. He’s third among RBs with 41 catches for 384 yards.