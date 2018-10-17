Around the NFL

Albert Wilson, Todd Gurley among Players of Week

Published: Oct 17, 2018 at 02:30 AM

There were plenty of exceptional performances in Week 6, but these six players not only put up big numbers, they were also instrumental in helping their teams emerge victorious.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. The fifth-year Georgia State product burned the Chicago Bears with six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-28 overtime win. His two scores came on short passes which the speedster turned to paydirt. Of his total, 136 yards came after the catch, which prompted Wilson to proclaim, "I'm the best YAC receiver in the league, for sure."

On the other side of the ball, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith took home AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The Ravens set a team record with 11 sacks, with Smith leading the way with three in a 21-0 rout of the Tennessee Titans.

Jets kicker Jason Myers was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Myers booted seven field goals, including a 48-yarder, and added three extra points as New York topped the Indianapolis Colts, 42-34.

In the NFC, Rams running back Todd Gurley was named the Offensive Player of the Week. The former Georgia Bulldog piled up a career-high 208 rushing yards and found the end zone twice in Los Angeles' 23-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.

The NFC Defensive Player of the Week was Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark. Clark absolutely terrorized Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders, racking up 2.5 sacks and four tackles in Seattle's 27-3 win in London.

One week after missing four field goals and an extra point, Packers kicker Mason Crosby bounced back in a big way, kicking a 27-yard field goal as time expired to lift Green Bay over the San Francisco 49ers, 33-30, on Monday night. It was Crosby's fourth field goal of the night. The 12-year veteran also made all three of his extra-point attempts. For that performance, Crosby was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's hearing before disciplinary officer will begin Tuesday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's hearing before disciplinary officer Sue Robinson, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, begins on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Bears second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon signs rookie deal

The Chicago Bears announced Saturday the signing of second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon, which brings 11 of the team's 12 draft picks under contract ahead of the 2022 season.

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin embracing first season without Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's scary but exciting'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been the man at the helm in Pittsburgh for 15 years, but he has never entered a season without Ben Roethlisberger. Now that Big Ben has retired, Tomlin is embracing the "uncertainty" of building new leadership.

news

Eli Manning discusses Giants QB Daniel Jones' future under new HC Brian Daboll

While there are still months to go to see if Giants QB Daniel Jones can prove himself as New York's long-term QB, his former teammate Eli Manning said that he believes Jones has a chance at breaking through under the team's new head coach, Brian Daboll.

news

Peyton Manning believes Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan are well-equipped to handle big expectations with new teams

Peyton Manning gave his thoughts on Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan being traded to both of his former teams this offseason.

news

C.J. Mosley says playoffs are a 'realistic goal' for Jets in 2022

Jets LB C.J. Mosley believes making the playoffs is a 'realistic goal' for a jets franchise that hasn't seen the postseason since the 2010 season.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: 'At the end of the day, I want to be a Hall of Famer'

Justin Jefferson is enjoying a scorching start to his NFL career. But the Minnesota receiver is not satisfied. Jefferson told NFL Network's Patrick Claybon on Thursday his eyes are on a gold jacket.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert not concerned with future contract talks: 'Whatever happens, happens'

With an Offensive Rookie of the Year award on his shelf and a trip to Pro Bowl in 2021, Justin Herbert will soon enter the line of quarterbacks set to receive a massive extension. He becomes eligible for one next offseason.

news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons eyes NFL sack record: 15 is the 'minimum'

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons dominated as a rookie, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was named a first-team All-Pro after finishing with 13 sacks, 84 tackles and 30 QB hits.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 23

Offensive lineman Cole Strange, the 29th-overall pick, has signed his rookie deal with the Patriots, the team announced Thursday.

news

Hugh McElhenny, Hall of Fame halfback with 49ers, dies at 93

Hugh McElhenny, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1950s team and star halfback for the San Francisco 49ers, died on June 17 at the age of 93, the Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

news

Top QB recruit Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, commits to Texas

The most sought-after quarterback recruit of a generation has made a decision. Arch Manning, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has committed to the University of Texas.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW