Albert Wilson, Todd Gurley among Players of Week

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. The fifth-year Georgia State product burned the Chicago Bears with six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-28 overtime win. His two scores came on short passes which the speedster turned to paydirt. Of his total, 136 yards came after the catch, which prompted Wilson to proclaim, "I'm the best YAC receiver in the league, for sure."