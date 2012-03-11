Alabama's Richardson reportedly high on Rams' draft list

Published: Mar 11, 2012 at 10:03 AM

Following the blockbuster trade with the Washington Redskins to trade down in the 2012 NFL Draft, the St. Louis Rams are left standing with the No. 6 overall pick in their cadre of choices.

So now what?

Alabama running back Trent Richardson could be a prime candidate to go to the Rams, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which cited multiple sources inside and outside the organization in saying that the team is high on the former Heisman Trophy candidate despite the presence of veteran Steven Jackson.

With Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck and Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III expected to be taken with the top two picks, it's believed USC offensive tackle Matt Kalil, Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Blackmon and LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne could be chosen with the next three picks.

That scenario would leave Richardson on the board for the Rams

If the Rams don't choose Richardson, or he is selected earlier, the Rams have plenty of options. St. Louis could also move back up in the draft by using the additional picks from their trade with the Washington Redskins or move down and acquire even more picks.

The Ramstraded the No. 2 overall pick on Friday to the Redskins for the No. 6 overall pick in April's draft, a second-round pick (No. 39 overall this year) and first-rounder picks in 2013 and 2014. The Rams hold three of the top 39 picks in the draft. 

