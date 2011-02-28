Alabama's Dareus making case to be first DT taken in draft

**Martez Wilson**, Illinois, LB: Expected to be the top performer at his position based on the athleticism he displayed on tape, few thought he would run a 4.49-second 40-yard dash. His explosive display while going through the range of agility drills ranks as one of the most impressive workouts of the day. While his measurables (6-4, 250 pounds) will certainly create buzz, his performance during linebacker drills was equally impressive. His nimble footwork and lateral quickness not only stood out while working through the bags, but he also shined when dropping into coverage. While Wilson was projected to be the first middle linebacker taken, he might have upped his value as a potential first-round pick.