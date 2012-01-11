Alabama reportedly eye Schottenheimer, Koetter for OC job

Even in times of turmoil for the Jets, Wednesday was a better day for their long-suffering fan base. Gang Green might be a stumbling, back-biting, dysfunctional mess, but at least fans won't have Brian Schottenheimer to kick around anymore.

And while the majority of Jets fans have seen the last of Schottenheimer on their sideline, the most famous Jets fan of all -- Super Bowl III hero Joe Namath -- could remain tied to the coordinator.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Schottenheimer will meet with Nick Saban on Friday about Alabama's offensive coordinator opening, according to a league source. Schottenheimer has some competition, though, as a league source told NFL Network's Michael Lombardi that Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter also is interviewing for the job Wednesday and considered the favorite.

Saban is looking to fill the void left by Jim McElwain, who left his post as offensive coordinator at Alabama to become head coach of Colorado State.

Schottenheimer, who formally was replaced in New York by former Dolphins coach Tony Sparano on Wednesday, was in New Orleans on Monday night to watch Alabama capture its 14th national title with a 21-0 win over LSU.

Namath -- who, with the help of his daughter, live tweets every Jets and many Alabama games -- has been critical of Schottenheimer at times, but he also has praised him. His Twitter page has gone silent since Alabama's victory, but it won't be long before we hear his thoughts on Schottenheimer and the latest criticism of Mark Sanchez.

After all, Namath always will be tied to his old team.

"I only quit smoking, dipping and drinking," he tweeted in November. "I'll never quit on the Jets."

